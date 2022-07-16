











Josh Samuel Le Grove was nothing short of a model when he entered Casa Amor, towering over his fellow islanders. When he fell over during Becky Hill’s performance and in another scene, was dumped, fans noticed his real height.

Spoilers: It was goodbye for Josh and Coco after a shock dumping, in which the public voted for their favorite boy and girl. When he stood in front of the firepit and gave hugs to his ITV2 co-stars, Josh’s height grabbed viewers’ attention.

So, just how tall is the islander? Reality Titbit has tracked down his exact height based on his model statistics, and it’s clear that, based on his striking looks and long legs, why he got the job in the first place.

Fans react to how tall Josh looks

When Josh was revealed as the male islander to be dumped from the island, having received the fewest votes as the public’s favourite, many were shocked to see just how tall he looks.

Most scenes have shown the former islander as sitting down, whether he has been kissing Danica or later, playing around with Summer who he ended up recoupling up with not long before his dumping.

One fan wrote: “Ayo since when was josh that tall #LoveIsland.”

Another reacted: “Is Josh tall or is Coco that short??? #loveisland.”

“Didn’t realise how tall Josh was #LoveIsland,” a viewer wrote on Twitter.

Josh Samuel Le Grove’s height

Josh stands at a height of 6 ft 2 (189 cm) according to his model portfolio on Nevs Models. And if you’re wondering what his other measurements are, his chest is 38.5cm and his waist is 32cm.

It’s no shock just how tall he is, considering his main job is posing for photos as a model. He has worked with big brands like JD Sports and Foot Asylum, and previously worked as a personal trainer at Leman’s 24 Hour Gym in Essex.

So while several viewers questioned whether Coco’s height made Josh look tall, the fact is, he is actually just of model height. Coco, however, is said to be around 5 ft 2 but her exact measurements have not been made public.

Heights of his Love Island couples

Danica is one of the shortest contestants at 5 ft 3, and was the first girl that Josh had a romantic connection with. She chose him to enter the main villa with her after Casa Amor, but it was soon found they didn’t have much of a spark.

He then recoupled with Summer, who also entered the villa as a Casa Amor girl. She is the same height as his former beau, at 5 ft 3 inches tall, and works as a hotel waitress in London.

Josh is the same height as Italian stallion Davide Sanclimenti, who is currently coupled up with the tallest girl Ekin-Su, who is at 5 ft 8. If we’re going by his Love Island experience, the model seems to like shorter girls!

