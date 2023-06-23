Kady McDermott’s age is on Love Island viewers’ minds as she was revealed as the 2023 season’s new bombshell. She was on Love Island season 2 when she coupled up with Scott Thomas. So, who is Kady McDermott?

Longtime viewers of Love Island will remember the “chaotic” islander for her constant drama and fiery personality. Kady has revealed she is still the “fiery pocket rocket” she was in season 2, but is now “more mature” seven years on.

After the fallout of her relationship with Scott Thomas after season 2, she is ready to return as a bombshell. She admits she was “tunnel vision” for him but is now a singleton ready to steal someone’s man…

Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Who is Kady McDermott?

Kady is a season 2 star who was coupled up with Scott Thomas. She is now back for the 2023 season years after entering the season 2 villa as a bombshell on day three and came third place alongside Scott.

Following her Love Island appearance in 2016, Kady McDermott went on to launch her own makeup line called By Kady. The TV star also launched her own fitness website called Body Goals By Kady.

She now works as an influencer on Instagram and has had her own fashion collections with a number of brands, including The Couture Club. Fans hail Kady as “iconic” and reckon Sammy will “dive head first for her.”

Love Island season 2 star’s age

Season 2 star Kady McDermott’s age is now 27, having first appeared on the ITV2 show seven years ago, at 20. Since her initial TV appearance, the season 2 star now “knows what she wants and what she doesn’t want.” She said:

I think I’m known from season 2 for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’ expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic. I’ll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket but I know what I want and what I don’t want.

She continued: “I don’t want to waste any more time with the wrong people – so I think I’ll be a lot pickier than what I was when I was previously in the Villa. Seven years on, I think I’m allowed to be pickier now.”

Born on September 4, 1995, Kady McDermott from season 2 now wants to meet her future husband and baby daddy but admitted that she doesn’t usually date. She added that she “seems to just get into a relationship.”

Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Inside Kady and Scott Thomas’ romance

Kady was “tunnel vision” for Scott Thomas, who she connected with at the start of Love Island season 2. She revealed:

Last time I got with Scott straight away and I was so ‘tunnel vision’. It’ll be interesting to see what connections I’ll form this time. The next person I’m with I want that to be marriage and babies.

She and Scott broke up in 2021 after three years together, and Kady bought her ex’s share of the property they lived in. After their split, Kady moved on with The Only Way Is Essex star, Myles Barnett.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM