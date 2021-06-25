









If you’re going to be watching the new season of Love Island this coming Monday (June 28th, 2021), you might be looking to get acquainted with the new cast.

This year, fashion blogger and Instagram Influencer, Kaz Kamwi will star on the show.

Besides her work on social media, Kaz has also found success as a model. Given that it is likely Kaz will talk about her profession while in the villa, we thought it time to figure out how much success she has found as a model. Let’s take a look at Kaz Kamwi’s career.

Who is Kaz Kamwi?

Kaz Kamwi is a 26-year-old fashion blogger from Essex. She decided to enter the show to meet lots of new people but more importantly: to find love.

Kaz has already done well establishing herself as a somewhat social media celeb, prior to the show. She has built a following of over 71,000 (and counting) on Instagram with her fashion and beauty content. Kaz also has around 9,000 followers on TikTok.

You can check out her profile @kazkamwi.

What about Kaz’s career as a model?

Kaz also secured amazing deals before entering the show with popular retailers such as Primark and Boohoo. She even released her very own clothing and lifestyle range with SkinnyDip.

In addition, Kaz is now also an ambassador for the lingerie store, Boux Avenue.

Much of Kaz Kamwi’s social media feed is dominated by her sponsored content and partnership deals with brands, which also see Kaz modelling their collections.

Kaz Kamwi’s net worth is set to rise following Love Island

It is clear that from Kaz’s following on Instagram and paid promotions that she is making money from her social media work. But soon as she is about to enter Love Island, Kaz is expected to make a lot more:

“The average Islander in upcoming Series 7 is estimated to make £252,000 – more than the average house price in the UK – in their first year just from sponsored Instagram posts.”

Studies also found that the average Islanders’ Instagram following has grown 61% each summer – rising by more than 800,000 followers since Series 1 in 2015. This will also increase Kaz’s net worth by a lot.

If Kaz were to increase her following on Instagram to 2 million, for example, her average income a year could be set to be just over £550,000 on the platform.

