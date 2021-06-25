Who is Kaz Kamwi's sister? Banji runs Love Island 2021 star's Instagram!











While we wait for the brand new season of Love Island to start on Monday, June 28th, many fans of the dating show are getting to know the new Islanders.

The cast for Love Island 2021 was announced in anticipation of the new series staring. The line-up for this year includes fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi, who is already making a splash. Prior to the show airing, the bubbly blogger has gained a large following on Instagram, with over 71,000 followers as of publication date.

Given that the Islanders are not allowed their phones while in the villa, you may be curious as to who is running Kaz’s Instagram account. For Kaz, it is none other than her sister, who is taking the reins. Let’s get to know Banji Kamwi.

LOVE ISLAND: Chloe Burrows’ age explored

Meet Your 2021 Islanders! | Love Island BridTV 2838 Meet Your 2021 Islanders! | Love Island 810090 810090 center 22403

Meet Kaz Kamwi’s sister, Banji

Whilst the Love Islander experiences an unforgettable summer in Mallorca this year, her sister, Banji, will run her social media accounts during that time.

Brought up in Essex, Banji Kamwi is well-travelled. Some places she has visited include Zambia, Switzerland, Malta, Monaco, South Africa and many more.

In addition, like her sister she fashion blogs, creating clothing haul videos and posting sponsored ads on Instagram for certain brands.

NETFLIX: Fans wonder if Too Hot To Handle is scripted

Yes, you can follow Banji on Instagram!

Holding over 21,000 followers on Instagram as of publication date, there is no doubt that Banji knows how to run her sister’s account whilst she is away. You can find her under the username @simply_banji.

On her own Instagram, Banji posts videos and photos of her outfit choices, selfies, and places that she has visited. She and Kaz have also posted videos together on Instagram of their fashion choices.

The two sisters appear very close and Banji has even appeared in some of Kaz’s YouTube videos. So, hopefully we’ll hear more about Banji and Kaz’s close bond while Kaz is on the show.

LOVE ISLAND: Liberty Poole surgery rumours analysed

Banji is already finding fame on TikTok

Banji Kamwi appears to be establishing herself as an Influencer, much like her sister has.

We found Banji on TikTok where she currently has over 50,000 followers. You can find her under the same username as Instagram, @simply_banji.

Similar to Instagram, most of the content on Banji’s account is fashion-oriented – however, she has also got on board with quite a few TikTok trends too.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM FROM MONDAY JUNE 28

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK