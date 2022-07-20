Move over Danica, Lacey Edwards is the new bombshell dancer on Love Island













Lacey Edwards has been revealed as a brand new bombshell heading into the Love Island villa in 2022. During tonight’s (July 20th) episode, four new faces will join the cast and Lacey is one of them. So, let’s find out all we can about the Love Island season 8 newcomer!

The first bombshell to enter the villa was Davide, and he’s still going strong with Ekin-Su. Many of the season 8 original cast members are also still in the villa including Paige, Tasha, Andrew and Dami. Who knows what the villa dynamics will be like with four newbies moving into the villa? But we’re about to find out…

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Lacey Edwards. ©ITV

Lacey Edwards is a Love Island bombshell

Heading into the Love Island villa on July 20th is brunette bombshell Lacey.

She’s certainly set to grab the boys’ attention when she sets foot in the villa, and probably shake up the girls.

Lacey is one of four new people going into the villa following the recent movie night which already stirred things up within the contestants’ relationships.

Who is Lacey Edwards?

Joining the other dancing queens, including Danica and Tasha, in the Love Island villa, Lacey Edwards also busts moves for a living.

Lacey is 25 years old and, as per The Mirror, she said going into the villa: “I am a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads.”

Lacey joins the other bombshells Nathalia, Jamie and Reece.

Is Lacey on Instagram?

Yes! Showgirl Lacey can be found on Instagram with over 3.8K followers. She uses the handle @layedwards.

Lacey is also on TikTok with over 9.4K followers and over 21K likes @laceyedwards90.

Judging by her social media pages, the show’s newbie is clearly no stranger to the spotlight, so Love Island may be a walk in the park – or a step ball change across the park for dancer Lacey.

Lacey takes to TikTok to show off her stretching routines and holiday looks. She also has a sister who looks just like her!

View Instagram Post

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK