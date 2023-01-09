Lana Jenkins is the third Love Island 2023 contestant to be revealed. The party queen is getting ready to dress up in her best outfits and search for her perfect match. Her Instagram shows she’s had plenty of dancing practice…

As an entire line-up of fresh singles pack their bags for the best summer of their lives, Lana has been announced as one of the winter series stars. And just like the rest of us, someone sending a question mark is a big ick for her.

It’s not the first time Lana has come across fame in her time, as her work as a make-up artist means she’s met lots of celebrities. That includes Hollyoaks stars like Jennifer Metcalfe and Anna Passey.

Meet party queen Lana Jenkins

Lana is a 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton. She admits she falls in love quickly and even says she’d tell someone she loves them within a week of dating “as long as everything is going well.”

Plus, she was in a episode of Benidorm as an extra when she was just six years old! Lana lived in Spain growing up but has since moved to the United Kingdom where she often heads out on London weekends.

Love Island: Lana’s biggest ick

Like many of us, Lana has a few icks that could potentially have her turning her head to a bombshell or two. She said:

I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone. That’s a really big red flag for me! Also if I see a guy trip over, that’s an instant turn off.

Well, let’s hope there’s no falling over from the boys in the Love Island villa then!

Meet her on Instagram

Lana has 2.9K followers on Instagram, which is likely to rise during her Love Island stint. She’s got three highlights: Holidays to Tulum, another trip to Ibiza, and finally, work. And no wonder, as Lana is a celebrity make-up artist!

Her tagged photos show she’s done make-up for Hollyoaks stars heading to The Brit Awards before, including Jennifer Metcalfe and Anna Passey. When it comes to her own lifestyle, she’s always partying and visiting the bars.

She’s swam the seas on nightclub island Ibiza, partied in London and is always up for a boogie, including dressing up for an ’80s party! Lana brings in the New Year with her best buddies, but her January will be a little different this year…

