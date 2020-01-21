University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Leanne Amaning is quickly becoming one of the favourites on Love Island 2020.

Not only is she in one of the only – for now – secure couples in the Cape Town villas, she’s also proven herself to be a “girl’s girl” time and again – Leanne is the perfect Islander!

But one thing that has got viewers, not to mention her fellow cast mates, talking is her false eyelashes. Find out what they’re saying here!

Leanne’s mega eyelashes

It’s clear that Leanne is totally into her makeup. She nails her flawless full-face coverage look each time the girls get dolled up for the evening.

But it is her eyelashes which are the signature part of her look.

In an interview with Glamour before she entered the villa, Leanne explained that she gets her lashes done. She said:

Ahead of entering the villa… I did my lashes that are already falling out. I’m just going to cake my face with makeup everyday because I just feel most confident – I just feel myself.

Leanne’s eyelashes are phenomenal, I just had to put that out there. #LoveIsland — Bougie Banton 👸🏽🇯🇲✨ (@hotlinebling) January 20, 2020

Leanne’s totally fake lashes

So, in that interview, Leanne pretty much confirms that she has false lashes on. But as there is a range in shapes and sizes, it would seem that the Love Island star doubles up on the false lashes from time to time.

During the day, she has her permanent lash extensions in. For the evening, Leanne adds a pair of false lashes for an extra bold look. She’s definitely the queen of makeup in the Love Island villa this year. We wouldn’t be surprised if Leanne stepped out of the villa with an Illamasqua brand partnership under her belt!

Viewers, on the other hand, aren’t all too impressed with the ‘fake look’. Multiple viewers on Twitter have called the size of her lashes “ridiculous” and others have compared them to the eyelashes on a Peugeot 206… we don’t think she’ll be taking that one as a compliment.

