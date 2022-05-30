











Liam Llewellyn joins the 2022 Love Island line-up, making him the second Welsh male called ‘Liam’ to join the ITV2 dating show. Will he join Liam Reardon‘s winning reign this year, though?

It’s that exciting time of year again, when the contestants of the ever-popular series are being announced. From Paige Thorne to Liam Llewellyn, the summer-ready stars are itching to get into the villa and meet the person of their dreams.

Liam, a 22-year-old from Newport, South Wales, is now confirmed for series 8. From telling girls they’ve got “nice feet” to how his family describe him, Reality Titbit has the latest on what Liam is bringing to the island of lurrrve.

Meet Liam Llewellyn

Love Island contestant Liam Llewellyn is officially entering the villa. Back home in Newport, South Wales, his main priority as a masters student is studying strength and conditioning. He’s also a gym lover!

His mum would describe him as a “little s**t”, but he claims he’s a good kid really. Liam thinks his friends and family would say he is “quite generous, quite caring, happy, chatty, chirpy, bubbly”, while wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The 22-year-old often pays girls compliments to impress them, and he’s got some serious chat-up lines in his locker, including “your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes” and “you’ve got nice feet”… But will they work on the islanders?

I can already see Liam and Tasha coupling up based off first impressions. They'd look good together #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nhAoyFpJee — Ryan (@RyanGSoapKing11) May 30, 2022

The Love Island star’s Instagram

We found Liam on Instagram, where he goes by the handle @liamllew_. With 4.5K followers ahead of his ITV2 appearance, these numbers are sure to skyrocket once the ladies lay their eyes on him!

It’s clear to see that the South Wales resident is a sushi-lover, a keen traveller who visited Mallorca not long ago, and graduated from university in 2020. Often found in the gym, Liam is usually on holiday in-between exams.

From America, to the UK, and then to Ibiza, the Love Island contestant spent an entire summer in the US in 2019. When he returned, he had a serious glow-up by focusing on strength and muscle mass – which inspired his masters choice.

If you’re an avid Love Island viewer, you’ll be aware that Liam Reardon took home the crown alongside Millie Court in 2021. He was just as young as Liam Llewellyn but fans were convinced that OG Liam looked older (he really was 22).

So, that makes Liam 2.0 the second Welsh star with the same name to enter the villa! He has remained in his hometown while studying, and currently attends Cardiff Metropolitan University.

He began the master’s degree in 2020, and is set to complete his two-year run this year, just in time to start focusing on dating on the ITV2 reality series. Liam has a different career background to Mr. Reardon, as he was a bricklayer.

Welsh student Liam is ready to learn a thing or two in this university of love ✍️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7bVmpgyPem — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 30, 2022

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

