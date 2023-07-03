Lochan Nowacki’s ethnicity and name origin is on Love Island fans’ minds after he walked in and secured the attention of most of the ladies in Casa Amor. He shared a bed with Whitney, the fan favorite, after choosing his top pick as Kady before entering the villa. So, where is Lochan from?

It’s finally Casa Amor time as the ladies are treated to not just a whole new villa and new beds, but a whole line-up of new men. Lochan impressed the girls quicker than the islanders could gather around the Love Island firepit… Fans have already hailed the newbie as “fine” with “great energy”!

©ITV Plc

Lochan Nowacki’s ethnicity

Lochan Nowacki is of mixed ethnicity. His father is white and his mother is Asian. Fans have been hailing the Casa Amor star as “fine” and one of the most good-looking boys in the new villa, with many hoping he ends up with Whitney.

One fan said: “Whitney deffo likes her middle eastern looking boys! go on habibtiii we wanna see you win.” Lochan’s family celebrates Rakhi Day, a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between siblings and families.

Lochan is a 25-year-old account manager from Windsor, who’s excited to “turn heads” in the Love Island villa. He appears to be close to his parents, Kulminder and Simon Nowacki, as well as his sister, Jasmine.

Love Island star’s name origin

The name Lochan originates from India, from a personal name from a Sanskrit word meaning ‘eyes’. This surname is also found in Trinidad and Tobago Guyana and South Africa.

A slightly different name, Lochlan, has origins connected to Scotland, as the western coast of Scotland and the desolate Hebrides islands are the ancient home of the Lochan family. Lochlan means land of the lakes.

Lochan has high values and describes himself as “charismatic.” He added: “I’m a people person, I can speak to anyone and hold a conversation. I’m quite a fun person, I like to let loose.

“I don’t really care so much what other people think about me as long as I’m enjoying myself, being respectful. I would describe myself as a happy person.”

Fans hail Lochan ‘fine’ as Rio Ferdinand double

After seeing Lochan on Love Island, many took to social media to share their thoughts. Several girls agreed with the likes of Leah, Catherine, and Whitney, who all appeared to take a liking to Lochan.

One fan wrote: “Y’all. Lochan is kinda fine. I want him to read me to bed Chile #loveisland.”

Another penned: “Lochan is giving Rio Ferdinand I can’t unsee it #LoveIsland.”

“Lochan? Nah that’s Rio Ferdinand #loveIsland,” wrote a fellow viewer.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 EVERY DAY AT 9 PM