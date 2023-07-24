Lochan Nowacki on Love Island played frisbee for Great Britain (Team GB). It’s a subtle hint to his sporting talents as the islander also played football for his university, and even works out regularly, as seen on his Instagram. Reality Titbit takes a look inside his background growing up, from where he went to school to his university experience.

The Love Island star was voted one half of the public’s favorite couple on the ITV2 dating show this year. He is in a couple with Whitney Adebayo, whose parents he recently met on the Meet The Parents episode. With plans to close things off when he feels 100 percent ready, Lochan has something to reveal about his frisbee experience…

Lochan on Love Island played frisbee

During the Love Island talent show for 2023, Lochan Nowacki shows his frisbee talents. He reveals: “Today I’m going to be chucking a frisbee at a target. Ten years ago I played frisbee for Great Britain so hopefully, I can hit some of them.”

Lochan played ultimate frisbee for Team GB in 2013. His Linkedin reveals he grew up attending Furze Platt Senior School in Maidenhead from 2008 to 2015. He later studied Business and Marketing at Birmingham City University.

During his time at university, Whitney’s bae played for the establishment’s student football team, which involved playing in Lloret De Mar in 2016. Most recently, Lochan became an account manager for a Windsor business.

His sporting background is lengthy

Aside from making his fellow islanders scream with delight after knocking two letters of his name off a shelf with a frisbee, Lochan is multi-talented when it comes to his sporting background.

He does push-ups in the park and practices morning vinyasa flow in his back garden. Lochan also trains calisthenics at his local sporting ground and even works out with his mother in the gym!

Alongside playing university football during his student days, Lochan trains hard in the gym and regularly goes on lengthy hikes with his friends, such as to the Lake District.

Fans react to Lochan’s talent

When the First Look for Love Island’s July 24 episode was shared, viewers picked up on Lochan’s talent. One fan shared a crying emoji and said: “Lochan played ultimate frisbee for gb #loveisland.”

Another reacted with: “How’d I know Lochan would find a frisbee for this talent show.”

Although Lochan from Love Island whipped out the frisbee skills he mastered for Great Britain ten years ago, that wasn’t quite enough for Mitch, who roasted him for his talent show performance.

Mitch said: “Whitney and Lochan, you haven’t had a hard time in here yet. But when you leave this villa, and those DMs start flying, them frisbee skills aren’t going to get you anywhere, son.”

