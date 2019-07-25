University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Love Island reunion episode has become one of the most anticipated events of the summer TV calendar.

There are bust-ups, make-ups, and a whole lot of Iain Stirling. What more could you want?

Last season saw Georgia Steel final admit she was not ‘loyal’ and had kissed Jack Fowler, a reunion between tense exes Charlie Brake and Ellie Brown, plus adorable catch ups with the couples who were still going strong!

Who can say what will go down this year after the season we’ve had…

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming reunion episode for Love Island season 5, from when it’s on, what to expect and more.

The Love Island reunion episode is confirmed

Once Love Island finishes, the withdrawal is real.

Without that comforting hour from 9 to 10 pm every night to lull yourself into the glamorous and dramatic world of the Islanders, many don’t know what to do with their evenings!

So thank goodness ITV has the reunion episode for this season confirmed.

Caroline Flack and Iain Stirling will be joining all the Islanders for a reunion back in Blighty, away from the villa and all the drama in Majorca.

And it will be a tense reunion for many of the Islanders after so many bust-ups this season. One which most viewers are looking forward to is the reunion of Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard – the show’s strongest original couple who broke up halfway – particularly as Curtis has moved on so quickly with Maura Higgins.

Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames’ reunion is set to be explosive as well after they had one of the most dramatic endings ever of their time in the villa.

Anna said she never wanted to be friends… yikes!

When is the Love Island reunion episode?

The Love Island 2019 reunion episode has been confirmed to air on ITV 2 on Sunday, August 4th.

As it’s a special show, it will air for longer than the usual hour and is on from 9 to 10.35 pm.

If you miss out on the drama, the full episode will then be available to catch up on the ITV Hub, as will some episodes from the season.

Will there be a Christmas reunion episode?

Last season of Love Island saw the contestants switch their cocktails and bikinis for mulled wine and glitzy evening wear for a Christmas special of the show.

The 2018 Christmas reunion saw romance blossom between Eyal and Kendall that we hadn’t even considered during the show! So who knows who could end up with who on the 2019 reunion…

Although the post-villa reunion is confirmed, the winter reunion is not yet. Although after the success of last year’s, we presume ITV 2 will drop us all a Christmas gift in the form of the Love Island Christmas reunion episode!

But last year, some of the favourites were absent from the Christmas reunion such as Jack Fowler and Josh Denzel.

We will keep you posted if there are any updates on the Christmas special, including who will make it.

