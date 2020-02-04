University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Casa Amor is here, meaning a whole bunch of new girls and boys are entering their respective villas, looking to turn heads and shake up the place.

The twelve new contestants have already caused a stir just one episode in, with Callum hitting it off with fellow Manc Molly Smith. Finn also had his head marginally turned by Natalia Zoppa, who expressed interest in him.

Natalia certainly knew how to make an entrance, turning heads as she swanned in wearing a rather eye-catching floral number.

While her looks captured the attention of the boys, Love Island viewers were scrambling all over to get their hands on her swimwear look! Find out where to get Natalia Zoppa’s Casa Amor bikini here.

Where is Natalia’s bikini from?

Twenty year old Natalia Zoppa turned heads in a matching two-piece floral look.

Unlike the other five girls, Natalia decided to her bikini with a pair of split leg trousers, for an effortless boho beach look.

Natalia’s entire outfit is from PrettyLittleThing.

However, she’s customised the bikini top, taking the straps over her head for a cross-body look.

Buy Natalia’s bikini look here

If you want to nab this look for your summer jollies, then you better be quick, as it is selling out fast!

You can currently get the ‘pale floral mini ring triangle bikini top’ from PLT for just £10. You can buy it here. The matching ‘tanga’ bikini bottoms are just £8.

On top of that, the ‘pale floral frill split leg beach trouser’ are on sale for £18. Get your hands on a pair here.

This means the whole look comes in at £36!

Other PrettyLittleThing styles

PrettyLittleThing hasn’t limited their beach looks to the floral style, they have a whole array to keep you stocked up – and covered up – for the whole of summer!

Some of these looks have been sported on Love Island before, as PrettyLittleThing is a go-to for the female Islanders’ wardrobes.

Our favourite beach trouser looks are the ‘gold plisse wide leg‘ trouser for £20 and the ‘black crochet trouser‘ which can double up as an evening look for £30.

To go with the floral look, you can also check out their ‘pink pomegranate wide leg trouser’ here.

