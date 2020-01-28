Love Island 2020 fans adore ‘Only You’ song - artist, download options and episode 14 playlist!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Last night’s episode (Monday, January 27th) of Love Island finally tugged at our heartstrings.

After a disappointing two weeks of the inaugural winter season, which has seen barely any couples form, we finally had some moments of pure pathos.

As Connor Durman was booted out of the villa by his fellow Islanders, his partner Sophie Piper was left all on her lonesome. His departure made Sophie realise she had legitimate feelings for Connor, leaving her in floods of tears after his exit.

And what better way to amp up the emotions than to overlay clips of Sophie crying and moping around the villa with a heartbreaking soundtrack?

So, what is the song which they played in episode 14 of Love Island series 6?

Sophie wants only Connor!

During Sophie’s first morning in the Cape Town villa without Connor, the song playing is Becky Hill’s rendition of ‘Only You’.

The English singer-songwriter rose to prominence after appearing on The Voice UK back in 2012. Although she did not win, her performances on the show solidified her credibility as an artist and Becky quickly landed herself roles singing on Electronic/Dance tracks.

She was the first-ever Voice contestant to land a UK Number 1 single with Oliver Heldens’ ‘Gecko (Overdrive)’.

Becky released her cover of ‘Only You’ back in 2019 as a single.

From originals to covers

The OG ‘Only You’ was written by Vince Clarke (of Depeche Mode) who first recorded it in 1982. Vince recorded it with singer Alison Moyet, when they were in their duo, Yazoo.

A remix of the song hit the charts again in 1999.

More recently, Alison Moyet re-released the song in 2014, which was later used by British brand Burberry fashion show and then an orchestral version was used in the Boots 2017 Christmas advert.

All the songs – Becky’s version and the originals – are are available to listen on the major streaming services.

Other songs from episode 14

‘Only You’ wasn’t the only song to capture the attention of viewers.

The night Connor left the villa, ‘Anymore’ by Declan J Donovan played in the background. Previously, the Love Island soundtrack has rocketed budding singer-songwriters to fame, so maybe that’ll be the case with Declan!

While the Islanders were preparing for their dates with the two new Bombshells, Demi and Wallace, ‘Do It Right’ by Martin Solveig (feat. Tkay Maidza) played.

Finally, the episode was left on a cliffhanger as Finn’s date with Paige became more than just friendly. The music choice was apt as ‘Trouble’ by Yasmeen rounded off the episode.