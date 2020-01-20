University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

We’re just two weeks into Winter Love Island and already things are heating up in the villa. There’s been backstabbing, betrayals and an exit which still needs to be fully explained.

And now we have another Bombshell in the mix from episode 8 (Monday, January 20th).

But with the arrival of Rebecca Gormley has come the arrival of some unwarranted criticism from Love Island fans. It has all led to some nastiness which the majority of us were hoping we’d leave behind last summer.

Meet Love Island Bombshell Rebecca

Rebecca Gormley is a 21 year old from Newcastle who is entering the villa in the second week, with a no holds bar approach to finding love.

As a model and a beauty queen, Rebecca makes the perfect Love Island contestant. She was Miss Newcastle 2018/2019 and a Bare Face Top Model Winner.

Rebecca is currently signed to Fomo Models.

According to The Sun, before heading into the villa, Rebecca revealed she had her eye on “Connagh, Callum and Mike and that she’d go as far as she needed to to get the guy she wants.”

INSTA QUEEN: Love Island: We found Rebecca

Love Island viewers slam Rebecca’s voice

Upon the announcement at the end of the episode that Rebecca would be entering the villa on Monday, January 20th, many viewers jumped at the opportunity to critique the new girl. And it was all about her voice being lower than the average.

This new girl’s voice is a few decibles too deep #LoveIsland — Jamal (@jxmztn) January 19, 2020

Rebecca is not the only one who has had her voice and/or accent in the firing line, but the viewers have taken it a step too far with the Tweets about Rebecca.

This is mainly as comments about her low voice quickly turned into transphobic comments.

TV TIES: Who is Sophie Piper’s mum? Do her and Rochelle Humes share the same parents?

all of you deciding to be transphobic because the new girl has a deep voice, you are cockroaches and you stink #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/svU8VIoDGU — local communist skank (@mshilarybanks) January 19, 2020

Have we had enough of the online trolling?

Part and parcel of the Love Island viewing experience is heading over to Twitter to check out the best banter from the evening’s episode.

Usually Love Island is trending and everyone’s timelines are filled with memes and episode recaps. However, this year the vast majority of commentary has been of a discriminatory or shaming nature. It looks like 2020 is turning out to be the year of the troll.

But when it came to the critiques of Rebecca’s voice, which led to some pretty transphobic statements being made, some viewers had had enough.

Is this the breaking point of Love Island? It looks like the beginning of the end to us…

I usually love some #LoveIsland banter on Twitter but I’m peacing out until the transphobia and voice/body shaming banter has had its fun 👀 — Alia Tubri (@AliaTubri) January 19, 2020

