Love Island series 6 has hit a boiling point with last night’s (Thursday, February 6th) Casa Amor recoupling proving one of the most dramatic ever.

And it was all down to one newly formed couple: Molly Smith and Callum Jones.

When Paige turned to Shaughna and admitted her fears that the Casa Amor girls could be “natural beauties and that,” we all shuddered with anticipation of what would happen. Natural beauty Molly has turned Callum’s head, leaving Shaughna solo in the villa.

Love Island fans have been stunned by Molly with and without makeup, as she has swanned around the villa looking like a Barbie doll. Others are convinced that without makeup, Molly looks like a teenager!

Molly with and without makeup

As a model by trade, Molly Smith is inevitably a natural beauty. But taking a look at her with and without makeup, audiences have been split over which look they prefer. Mainly because without makeup, Molly looks much, much younger.

Let’s take a look at Molly all dolled up and au natural.

Makeup

No makeup

Make-up looks split the crowd

Despite the fact Molly is 25 years old, many were shocked when they saw her without makeup. Although she still looks stunning, many commented that she looked way younger.

One viewer tweeted: “How is Molly 25? Without makeup she can pass for 14″

Another said that the babyfaced model looked “a solid 12 years old” without her makeup on.

But the commentary wasn’t all bad, with some arguing that she looks better without all the lashes, lipstick and bronzer. We like you whichever way, Molly!

Molly without makeup is a different person #loveisland — Bash x (@bashperkinsx) February 4, 2020

What’s next for Molly on Love Island 2020?

Now Molly is in the main villa, having been brought back with Callum Jones in episode 23 (Thursday, February 6th), many are sceptical that she will last too much longer.

As is the way when the male Islanders ‘jump ship’ in Casa Amor – ahem, Michael Griffiths – the couples don’t tend to stick it past a few more elimination rounds… the viewers are desperate to boot them off!

Who’s to know what will happen next between Molly and Callum, either way the Love Island fandom hasn’t turned on her just yet. It seems that only Callum is in the bad books this year.

