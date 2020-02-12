University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There are multiple challenges on Love Island intentionally designed to cause a stir. From the lie detector test to the baby challenge, the production team likes to mess with the contestants in all kinds of ways.

But there is one challenge which gives the Islanders an inkling of the public’s perception, the way they’ve come across on TV, and the secrets they might not want shared all in one fell swoop. The headline challenge is here!

Episode 28 (Wednesday, February 12th) will see the Islanders up in arms over one of the contestants being dubbed a “snake” by the public.

So, who was the comment about?

Who was the ‘snake’ comment about?

In the preview of episode 28, we could see that Shaughna Phillips and Mike Boateng were butting heads over one headline in particular.

The headline read:

Love Island’s _____ branded ‘snake’ after his reaction to Shaughna being brutally dumped by Callum.

The contestants then needed to guess who the blanked out name was.

The headline was taken from Heart and was about Mike Boateng. As Mike and Shaughna have butt heads before over sarky side comments, we’re sure this one is going to rock the villa.

Mike and Priscilla smiling when Callum and molly walked in. Them two snakes are made for each other. 🐍 🐍 #loveisland — C (@ManchestrGirl) February 6, 2020

What did Mike do to be called a “snake”?

The Casa Amor recoupling was dramatic enough for Shaughna without other Islanders giving their two cents.

As Callum Jones – her partner for the previous three weeks – returned to the villa with model Molly Smith, Shaughna was left single and alone.

Love Island viewers were shocked when Mike seemingly smirked at Shaughna being left single. All of the other Islanders were in total shock, but not Mike.

Mike and Shaughna come to blows

In the preview, we all got a taster of the oncoming drama.

When reading out the headline, Shaughna said: “Some people just forget they’re mic’d and on a TV show.”

We also could see Mike’s response to the comment, saying “shut up, man.” Most have assumed this jab was at Shaughna, however we have a suspicion it might be directed toward one of the other Islanders, potentially new boy Jamie.

Jamie did say he was disapproving of the way things had gone down in Casa Amor and wanted to confront Callum; maybe he did the same to Mike!

