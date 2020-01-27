Love Island 2020's Demi Jones on Instagram - five things we learnt!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Instagram is undoubtedly the biggest social media platform in the world. It now has over 1 billion active users from politicians to models, everyone is on there.

With Love Island contestants, it’s one of the most important parts of establishing their careers once they get out of the villa. But it’s also a great place to get to know the Islanders each year, as it documents parts of their lives – families, schooling etc. – that we don’t get to see on the show.

Now that Instagram has introduced an ‘archive’ feature – where you can stash old pictures from your feed – it’s become harder than ever to gauge someone’s true personality from Instagram.

However, here are the five things we’ve learnt from Love Island Bombshell Demi’s Instagram!

Demi’s a university graduate

The 21 year old is a recent graduate from the University of Winchester.

She studied for a degree in History and Archeology, however now Demi works as a style advisor at a boutique.

Portsmouth party animal

Beautiful sunny Cape Town is worlds away from Demi’s hometown of Portsmouth, England but grizzly grey Blighty doesn’t stop Demi from having her fun.

She’s clearly a bit of a party animal from her IG feed and can often be found in Portsmouth’s biggest clubs – Tiger Tiger and Pryzm.

Natural redhead

Demi is a natural redhead and proud.

In many of her Instagram posts, Demi comments on her hair colour. She has already described it as her best feature, so it’s not surprising she’d be ‘bigging’ up her fiery locks!

Her BFF is running her social media

Demi’s bestie is going to be placed in charge of running her Instagram for her while she’s in the Love Island villa.

Her bestie – called Hollie Goward – can be seen all over her Instagram. Check out Hollie on IG too, who looks like she’d slip into the villa pretty nicely as well!

So all of the posts on Demi’s account over the coming weeks will all be from Hollie.

She started out with just over 3,200 Insta followers, but we’re sure by the time Demi steps out, that number will have rocketed up.

Cocktail queen

From the looks of Demi’s Instagram profile, she’s going to take to Love Island like a fish to water.

Not only is the Bombshell beautiful and looks like she has the personality to turn heads, she looks stunning in almost everything she wears.

As she is a style advisor, it’s not surprising that Demi has an enviable wardrobe for herself. Let’s just hope she brings some of those killer outfits to the villa!