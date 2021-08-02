When is Love Island 2021 Tweet challenge? Have they stopped doing it?











The popular Tweet challenge on Love Island usually uncovers reactions from the public about the contestants, and therefore exposes actions.

Following the wreckage of Casa Amor in the 2021 series, viewers cannot wait for the return of the challenge, so that Islanders can find out the truth.

Many have called on producers to bring back the Tweet challenge this season, where Islanders have to guess the missing words from each post.

It has caused absolute carnage in the past, such as when someone claimed Molly Mae didn’t like Tommy and was on Love Island to win £50K.

LOVE ISLAND: What is Amy’s star sign? Fans spot’ Millie’s bracelet’!

Fans call for 2021 Tweet challenge

Since Casa Amor, it looks like the main hope for the Tweet challenge this year is to expose Jack for encouraging the boys to pursue the new girls.

Just a few days since the recoupling, viewers are begging producers to bring back the Tweet challenge, which happens during every series.

One fan wrote: “LOVE ISLAND HAS DONE SO MANY TWISTS THIS SEASON THEY BETTER BRING THE TWEET CHALLENGE BACK. #LoveIsland.”

Another said: “the tweet challenge is gonna be spicy #LoveIsland.”

“Once we expose Jake in that tweet challenge what actual couple will be left to win this. Gonna have to result to Toby #loveIsland“, said a viewer.

The tweet challenge is about to EXPOSE him I fear. And we WILL be stanning on that one #LoveIsland https://t.co/XrEeFLQyoX — Hayden (@haydencrisp_) August 2, 2021

#LoveIsland HEADLINE AND TWEET CHALLENGE NEOWWWWWWWWWW!!! EXPOSE FRAUDULENT JAKE'S ACTIVITIES pic.twitter.com/DGkc5Rq6Gj — Jade (@Jadey_bs) August 1, 2021

When is the Tweet challenge on Love Island?

It’s unconfirmed, but Reality Titbit predicts it may be August 3-8

Every year, the Love Island producers usually bring out the Tweet challenge before Casa Amor takes place.

In previous seasons, such as the 2018 series, couples were faced with Tweets – such as a post that Lucie and Tommy are “meant to be”.

However, this year is different, as there has been no sign of the challenge yet, with only three weeks to go until the final (August 23).

Although the winter season’s Tweet challenge (in 2020) did not happen until post-Casa Amor, as Finn was accused of possibly turning his head in there.

Viewers have already started sharing Tweets for the challenge, which they hope to be used when it is aired on the ITV2 dating show.

for the tweet challenge:

during casa amor , liam had kissed two other girls on the first night being there #LoveIsland — Hollie Quinn (@holliefayequinn) August 2, 2021

ROYAL LINKS: What is Teddy Soares’ ethnicity? He was a ‘prince’

Has the Tweet challenge been removed?

There has been no confirmation about a removal of the Tweet challenge this season (2021)

The Tweet challenge has been delayed this year, which is usually pre-Casa.

In the past, Love Island has ended up cancelling the Tweet challenge, after producers were accused of fake social media posts.

However, insiders told The Sun Online that they had not ditched the challenge for good, and that it was axed from the winter season only.

Former Islander Amy Hart wrote on Twitter: “Twitter challenge is usually before Casa Amor, do we think it’s been scrapped this year coz of mental health awareness? #loveIsland.”

Many fans responded to Amy’s post by saying they thought producers were waiting for Casa Amor to make it more entertaining.

Bring on the tweet challenge. I wanna Jake to get exposed. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Cd83StBnXo — Daniel bolton (@drbolton2003) July 30, 2021

