Love Island 2022 cast say goodbye to their 'normal' jobs and head for villa













After what likely feels something of a lifetime for Love Island fans, the nation’s favourite dating show is back on ITV2 in 2022. The first episode kicks off on June 6th and there is a brand new batch of singletons ready for a summer of fun. Love Island season 7 saw Millie and Liam take home the crown, and now, there’s £50K up for grabs and a load of brand deals to follow, of course.

As the days draw closer to the Love Island 2022 premiere, the cast members have been announced. So, lte’s find out more about Ikenna, Indiyah, Tasha, Paige and co who are all waving ‘goodbye’ to their day jobs and swapping drizzly England for a Majorcan villa this summer.

Love Island returns Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub

Meet the Love Island 2022 cast: Paige is a paramedic

First up on the list of Islanders leaving their serious jobs behind and having a summer to remember is Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne.

She hails from Swansea, is 24 years old and works as a paramedic.

Find Paige on Instagram @paigethornex.

NO WAY: Love Island star Gemma Owen’s Instagram proves she’s no one-trick pony

Luca Bish is a fishmonger

Fishmonger Luca Bish is whipping off his apron and throwing off his gloves and trading his usual work get-up for some swimming shorts this summer.

Luca is 23 years old and hails from Brighton.

Find him on Instagram where he has over 10K followers @lucabish.

Love Island: Ikenna Ekwonna

Ikenna Ekwonna is a Nottingham based personal trainer.

He’s 23 years old and also works as a pharmaceutical salesperson.

Ikenna graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a 2:1 and he can be found on Instagram @ikenna._.

Indiyah Polack

Entering the villa as a self-proclaimed “player“, Indiyah is 23 years old and comes from London.

She’s a hotel waitress and a fashion model.

Follow Indiyah on Instagram @1ndiyah.

Love Island: Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen is a Love Island 2022 contestant. She’s former pro footballer Michael Owen’s daughter.

The 19-year-old is a business owner and an international dressage rider.

She hails from Cheshire and can be found on Instagram @gemowen_1.

Love Island 2022 cast jobs: Liam Llewellyn

Twenty-two-year-old Liam Llewellyn is a postgraduate student from Newport, Wales.

He’s been single for around six months and is ready to have the summer of a lifetime on Love Island. He said his friends would describe him as “cheeky” and “curious”. He also thought that Elton John was two people for years, just like Ant and Dec…

Follow Liam on Instagram @liamllew_.

Amber Beckford works as a nanny

Amber Beckford is a nanny who hails from London. She said that during the week she’s “basically a mother” and at the weekend she’s a “wild child“.

She’s 24 years old and said that she’s coming into the villa with “main character vibes“.

Find Amber on Instagram @amberbeckford.

Andrew is Love Island’s estate agent

Love Islander Andrew is an estate agent who splits his time between Dubai and Guernsey.

Andrew is 27 years old and rates himself an eight or nine out of ten.

The estate agent can be found on Instagram @andrewlepage with over 7.8K followers.

Love Island: Dami Hope

Dublin-born Dami Hope is a microbiologist.

He’s 26 years old and says he already has all the girls at work “on lock“.

Now, he’s venturing from the lab into the villa and isn’t shy when it comes to stepping on other people’s toes.

He has over 10K followers on Instagram @damihope.

Love Island 2022 cast: Tasha Ghouri

Twenty-three-year-old Tasha is a model and a dancer.

She’s from North Yorkshire and can be found on Instagram with over 31K followers @tashaghouri.

The Love Island star says that her dating history has been “a shambles” but she wants to find a guy who really accepts her for her.

Meet Love Island’s Davide

Italian Islander Davide Sanclimenti is 27 years old. He lives in Manchester and recognises that he has a “sexy accent” and he’s “good looking“.

Davide is a business owner and, as per his LinkedIn page, he has an MSc in finance and banking.

Find Davide on Instagram @davidesancli.

OMG: Get to know Love Island’s Andrew on Instagram

WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM JUNE 6TH 9 PM ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK