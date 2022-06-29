











Some of Love Island’s 2022 contestants have purged their Instagram feeds of their teen days, but we’ve scrolled all the way back to uncover who still has their old snaps on display and to see just how different they look.

This year’s cast are all definitely all bombshells when it comes to their looks, and last night’s heart rate challenge proved they’ve got some moves too.

That wasn’t always the case though. A deep dive through their Instagram feeds shows they weren’t always as effortlessly cool and good looking as they are now – they are human, after all!

Well, except for Gemma, who at 14 years old, could’ve made it into an 18+ club with no questions asked.

Some of the cast are completely unrecognisable in their first uploads so here are some that we’ve dug up. Most of the girls have seemingly deleted their old posts, but thank goodness for the guys – we can always count on them for old poor quality photos.

Antigoni has over 1000 photos, but Reality Titbit is that committed that we’ve scrolled all the way back to 2012 for your pleasure.

Enjoy!

Black Love | Season 6 Trailer | OWN BridTV 10667 Black Love | Season 6 Trailer | OWN https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2QuDqgv4EBk/hqdefault.jpg 1042850 1042850 center 22403

Antigoni Buxton

Posted on May 8, 2012, Antigoni is seemingly waiting in line for a rollercoaster with friends. She would’ve been about 16 years old here. While her signature beachy curls have remained the same, she looks very different from the dolled-up girl we see today.

Danica Taylor

Posted on Christmas Eve 2016, Danica was already rocking the mini dresses at age 15.

Charlie Radnedge

The real estate developer posted this fun selfie on November 12, 2014, so he was around age 20 at the time. With this extreme pucker, Charlie’s a real chick magnet.

Jay Younger

Uploaded in January 2015, Jay’s first Instagram upload was a throwback to his first 400m relay race. We’ve gotten used to his facial hair, so he looks like a completely different person without it!

It’s probably the filter, but the photo looks like it was taken in the 70s – it could’ve been Caitlyn Jenner’s Olympic win.

He’s giving 118 runner vibes, no?

Jacques O’Neill

Look at Jacques in his early rugby days! He was 17 years old in this snap, which turned out to be a sweet tribute to his mum, who has never missed a single one of his games.

Andrew Le Page

17-year-old Andrew was having the time of his life in the “mini Olympics”, as he calls it, in Cyprus in 2012 and there wasn’t any facial hair in sight.