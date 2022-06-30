Love Island 2022 contestants' heights range from Danica at 5'3 to Davide at 6'2













Love Island is back in 2022 and brings with it a brand new batch of singletons ready to find ‘the one’. Right from the word ‘go’ bombshells have been entering the villa and switching up the dynamics and there have been more recouplings than we can shake a stick at.

This year’s Islanders are models, dancers, business owners, fishmongers and professional sports players and they not only hail from all over the UK, but from all over the world now that Italian Stallion Davide is in the villa. So, let’s find out more about the Love Island 2022 contestants’ heights, how tall are they?

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Indiyah, Dami, Ekin-Su, Davide, Danica, Jay, Gemma, Luca, Tasha, Andrew, Paige, Jacques, Antigoni and Charlie.

Indiyah and Dami’s heights

Kicking things off with couple Indiyah and Dami.

Indiyah is 5 ft 3, 23 years old and hails from London.

Dami is over 6 foot tall and comes from Dublin. He’s 26 years old.

Andrew and Tasha

Andrew is a real estate agent who hails from Guernsey. He’s 6 ft 1 and 27 years old.

His partner, Tasha, is a model and stands at 5 ft 7.

Tasha is 23 and comes from Thirsk.

Paige and Jacques

Paige and Jacques are one of the shorter couplings in the villa. Paige is 5 ft 5 and is 24 years old.

She hails from Swansea whereas her partner, Jacques is from Cumbria.

Jacques is 23 years old and is 5 ft 9.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ekin-Su and Charlie.

Gemma and Luca

Love Island‘s most loved-up-looking duo, Gemma and Luca have a height difference of five inches.

Gemma is 5 ft 6 and Luca is 5 ft 11.

Luca is 23 years old and Gemma is 19.

Love Island 2022 heights: Ekin-Su and Davide

Italian Stallion Davide is 6 ft 2 and his partner, Ekin-Su stands at 5 ft 8 according to Metro UK.

Ekin-Su hails from Essex while Davide currently lives in Manchester.

The two are making a go of their relationship again after the recoupling on June 29th, 2022.

Antigoni and Charlie

Gym buff Charlie is over 6 ft tall. He’s 28 years old and works in real estate development.

Antigoni is a singer-songwriter and she stands at 5 ft 5.

She’s 26 years old and they both hail from London.

Love Island 2022 heights: Danica and Jay

Last, by but no means least, Danica is one of the shortest contestants at 5 ft 3.

Jay is one of the tallest at 5 ft 11. Jay is one of the oldest contestants in the villa at 28 years old.

Danica is a dancer, is 21 years old and hails from Leicester.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Jacques and Paige.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB AT 9PM ON WEEKDAYS

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK