Love Island 2022 isn't cancelled as rumours continue to fly













As June is approaching quickly, fans of Love Island are realising that could only mean one thing: the return of the reality show to our screens.

Rumours about the show are already beginning to fly, with people wondering if the show has been cancelled. If that’s you then you’re in luck as the show, as far as we know it, is definitely going ahead.

Here is everything we’ve heard about Love Island 2022 so far…

How does one go about renaming summer 'Love Island season'? Asking for an OG 👀 #LoveIsland https://t.co/8PL9ONQG6h — The OGs of love 😎 (@LoveIsland) May 19, 2022

No, Love Island isn’t cancelled this year

While some people may be worried about Love Island being cancelled, there is no need to fear as the show is set to go ahead and will begin airing in the first week of June.

The Love Island Twitter account has been gearing up already, sharing tweets about the lead up to the show. One reads: “Tell us, who do you think is the OG dating show and why is it Love Island? #LoveIsland.”

Love Island has announced that this year, they will be ditching the fast fashion sponsors in favour of eBay.

Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at Ebay UK said: “The impact of Love Island and its stars across the UK is undeniable and together we want to inspire the nation to choose preloved first when shopping. Even if this means buying or selling one or two preloved items to start with, it’s a step in the right direction.”

Executive producer of Love Island, Mike Spencer, stated: “We strive to be a more eco-friendly production, with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.”

Love Island has dumped fast fashion sponsors and this year’s show will be sponsored by eBay… with all the contestants wearing second hand clothes! — Pistachio (@HarleyShah) May 19, 2022

What do we know about Love Island 2022?

On May 14th, the official Love Island Twitter page posted the trailer for this year’s show. The short clip seemingly throws shade at other dating shows, whilst deeming Love Island “The OG.” Narrator Iain Stirling can be heard calling the show the “OGs of love,” and declares “Love, we own it.”

Included in the trailer is a cartoon version of what can only be First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, who is told by Stirling to “stand down,” as well as references to other reality romance shows and dating apps such as Bumble.

The clip ends: “Our bromances, babies, and brides can tell you why we are number one.”

This is a nod to the several marriages which have resulted from Love Island, as well as the Love Island babies born to couples from the show such as Nathan and Cara, Jess and Dom, and Camilla and Jamie.

Fans react to the return of Love Island

As the countdown to Love Island 2022 begins, fans of the show are already taking to Twitter to share their thoughts, as well as their hopes for this year’s contestants.

Someone tweeted out a word of warning to their followers ahead of the first episode, writing: “love island is in 3 weeks, here is ur warning for the person im about to become.”

Others decided to share their ideas for Love Island viewing, with one fan suggesting that pubs should begin airing the show each evening just like they do with football. Their reasoning? “Imagine the collective cackling, the outcry at recouplings.”

It seems they aren’t alone with their thoughts on this, as another viewer tweeted: “Pubs should show love island like they do football… 2 for 1 cocktails & all the gossip and drama.”

Let this be my annual plea for pubs to start showing Love Island like they do football. Imagine the collective cackling, the outcry at recouplings. Casa Amour is my FA Cup final. You've got a few weeks to sort it now, lads 🍻 — Bex April May (@bexlectric) May 12, 2022

love island to me is not only a reality show but an anthropological study — – (@deffoischels) May 19, 2022

love island in 3 weeks?? prepare to be sick of ME — tomi 💭 (@tomisaidwhat) May 16, 2022