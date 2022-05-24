Love Island 2022 start date confirmed and it's much closer than you think













Love Island have officially announced the start date for their eighth season, and it’s actually “Reeeeeeaaalllllllyyyy” soon…

It’s that time of year once again, as the return of Love Island is slowly creeping up on us. In just a couple of weeks, chatting by the firepit and putting eggs in your basket will become part of your vocab as a fresh group of singles take over our screens for the summer.

Reality Titbit have found out everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including the release date, rumoured contestants and the brand new villa…

LOVE ISLAND: Molly Mae Hague is besties with Stephanie Lam

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

Love Island have revealed that the new season will kick off on the 6th of June 2022. The episodes will air every night at 9pm.

Like previously, the show will be hosted by Laura Whitmore, and Ian Stirling will be bringing us the latest Love Island banter through his comedy gold narrations.

A short trailer teased Love Island fans on ITV last Saturday 7th of May, which suggested that the producers are switching things up. Unlike the previous trailers, this one seemed more fun and unique, as they have now called themselves the “OGs of Love”.

Towards the end of the trailer, the creators gave us an animated version of last years winner, Millie Grace Court, playing the iconic love island sound on her even more iconic keyboard – it doesn’t get much better than that.

Rumoured contestants

If the 6th of June is just too far away, we’ve got some rumoured contestants that will satisfy your Love Island craving.

According to Huffington Post, the rumoured 2022 cast is as follows:

Kat Harrison

Joshua Legrove

Sophia Draper

Toby Bougouneau

Brad McDermott

Jordan Spencer

Gemma Owen

Missy Keating

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

If any of these names are true, this years show could get very interesting. Brad McDermott is Love Island 2018 Zara McDermott’s brother, and Gemma Owen is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen.

AMERICAN IDOL: Winning the show comes with a cash prize and record deal

Love Island 2022 villa

As the previous Love Island villa was sold in March 2022 for £2.57m, it’s only right that we take a look at where the new contestants will be spending their long hot summer.

The new series will still be held in Mallorca, however will be filmed at a brand new villa. According to the Daily Mail, the garden features a 20m swimming pool, and of course a brand new fire pit where the weekly dumping’s and recoupling’s will take place.

Viewers can expect to see a sneek peak into the new Love Island villa in just two weeks, and we’re sure it will be worth the wait…

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK