January 16 2023 brought some sun into Brits’ lives with a brand new instalment of Winter Love Island. The series comes with new host and a brand new batch of singletons and fans want to know the Love Island 2023 cast’s ages.

Ten singles headed into the South African villa on January 16 and coupled up for the first time.

Host Maya Jama was stealing the spotlight with her many stunning looks during the show and episode 1 also revealed a brand new bombshell. So, let’s find out more about how old the Winter Love Island 2023 cast members are.

How old is Olivia on Love Island?

Winter Love Island 2023 contestant Olivia Hawkins is 27 years old.

She’s a ring girl and actress who is coupled up with farmer Will Young in episode 1.

With over 27k followers on Instagram, Olivia can be found at @livhawkinss.

Love Island: Shaq’s age

Airport security officer Shaq is another of the original Islanders on the 2023 show.

Shaq is 24 years old and hails from London.

Find Shaq on Instagram at @shaq24s_ where he has over 7k followers.

Tanyel Revan’s age

Love Island’s Tanyel Revan is 26 years old.

This makes her one of the older cast members on the show, but she’s younger than Olivia.

Tanyel is a hairstylist and her hair is one thing that her partner, Kai, said he liked about her in episode 1. She’s on IG at @tanyelrevan with over 32k followers.

Ron Hall

Essex lad Ron Hall is just a year younger than Tanyel at 25 years old.

He and Lana coupled up in episode 1 but only time will tell whether they stand the test of time in the villa.

Ron’s IG handle is @ronhall__ and he has over 17k followers at the time of writing.

How old is Love Island’s Tanya?

Tanya Manhenga was the first lady to choose a man to couple up with on Winter Love Island 2023.

She’s from Liverpool and is 22 years old.

This makes her two years younger than the first guy she coupled up with on the show, Shaq.

Find Tanya on IG at @talkswithtt_.

Anna-May

Swansea’s Anna-May Robey is just 20 years old which makes her the youngest original Winter Love Island 2023 contestant.

She works in payroll and works from home, so some time in a South African villa of love should be a welcome break for her.

Anna-May is on Instagram at @annamayrobey.

Haris

Next up is boxer, Haris Namani. He says that his mum says he looks like Cristiano Ronaldo and he’s happy to take the compliment and run with it.

Haris is 21 years old but he’s not letting his relatively young age hold him back in the villa.

Episode 1 saw Haris and Olivia make a pact that they wouldn’t talk about their six-year age gap.

Love Island 2023 ages: Lana

Lana Jenkins is also one of the original cast member of Winter Love Island season 9.

She hails from Luton and is 25 years old.

Lana works as a make up artist and can be found on Instagram with over 24k followers at @lanajenkinss.

Kai Fagan’s age

Teacher Kai Fagan is younger than his original partner on Love Island.

He’s 24 years old and comes from Manchester.

Kai plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC an can be found on Instagram at @kaifagan_ with 11.7k followers at the time of writing.

How old is Will Young?

Buckinghamshire lad and farmer Will Young is 23 years old.

He coupled up with Olivia during episode 1 of the show who is four years his senior.

Will has a whopping 141k followers on Instagram and can be found at @farmer_will_.

