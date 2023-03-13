Unfortunately, the time has come to say goodbye to another season of Love Island after meeting and greeting a whole new bunch of contestants, but fear not, we have a list of all the Love Island 2023 events to help you fill the void.

Although some contestants have been known to go back to their day jobs after Love Island, a lot of the Islanders will rake in their newfound fame with meet-and-greet events up and down the country.

We take a look at the Love Island events taking place in a city near you.

Love Island 2023 events

So far, no Love Island season 9 contestants have announced any meet-and-greet events for 2023.

Club appearances are usually popular with Islanders after leaving the villa with Adam Collard embarking on a mammoth 61-day tour off the back of his first appearance in 2018.

However, fear not there are still some Love Island events to fill the void. Season 4 heartthrob Jack Fowler is currently embarking on a DJ Tour and will be performing at Pryzm venues including Leeds, Nottingham, and Plymouth.

Season 4’s Wes Nelson, who supported N-Dubz on tour, will also be embarking on his own UK tour in May 2023, performing in Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and London. Tickets are available to buy on Ticketmaster.

Love Island 2023 reunion

The Love Island reunion show will take place live on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Fans can apply for tickets to be in the audience when all the drama goes down via Applause Store, however, tickets are very limited.

Maya Jama will be grilling all the Islanders along with a panel of celebrity guests.

An All-Stars series may be on the cards

Sources have revealed that an All-Stars series may be on the cards for this summer’s upcoming season 10. Speaking to The Sun, a source said:

“Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.”

“This summer’s series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept.”

Fans are hoping to see their favorites such as Maura Higgins and Megan Barton Hanson enter the villa for a second shot at love.

However, ITV has not yet commented on the claims.

WATCH THE LOVE ISLAND SEASON 9 FINAL ON MARCH 13, 2023 ON ITV2