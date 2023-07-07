Movie night on Love Island 2023 is looming, but when is the dramatic event happening? The fallout of the Casa Amor recoupling on June 5 has sent the villa into chaos. This includes Tyrique asking Ella to ‘dead it’ with Ouzy and flirting with Kady and Catherine shouting at Scott about his firepit moment, and kissing Elom.

The Sun reports that the dramatic event was filmed on June 6, and as we know, an episode airs at least 24 hours after it is shot. Love Island stars are in for a popcorn-filled evening. However, fans fear Scott’s reaction to Catherine’s actions.

Movie night on Love Island 2023

Movie night on Love Island 2023 is predicted to happen on Sunday, July 8. Episodes of Love Island usually air two days after they are filmed and Saturday does not air a new episode – other than Unseen Bits of the past week’s events.

Casa Amor’s recoupling was filmed on July 4 and aired on July 5. The Sun reported on June 6 that movie night will air in the coming days, which usually doesn’t hit ITV2 until a week after Casa Amor takes place.

Love Island season 10 has been pulling usual schedules forward, such as daytime recouplings and Casa Amor ending a day earlier than usual. Several fans have predicted that movie night will air on Friday, July 7, but ITV has not confirmed.

‘It won’t look good for Catherine’

Following Catherine’s decision to bring Elom back, fans don’t think that movie night will work in her favor. She has had two conversations with Scott, both of which have turned into arguments, before saying she’s “leaving it there.”

She then kissed Elom in the main villa, after kissing him twice outside of challenges in Casa Amor. Although Scott knows the truth after asking if she smooched Elom, it may hit more heartstrings to actually watch it happen.

Catherine also cuddled Scott in bed but told Elom she had never done that, which had fans baffled. A fan wrote: “Maybe Catherine will apologize to Scott after movie night or even before. We will see #LoveIsland.”

Ella and Ty’s fallout continues

Ella and Tyrique have an ongoing fallout happening after he chose to stick with her, and she decided to bring back Ouzy, who she knew from the outside. This is despite the two agreeing to be closed off before Casa Amor.

She has been apologizing to Tyrique ever since, but he said he “needs time” and asked her to end things with Ouzy by tomorrow morning if she wants anything to progress with Tyrique. Ella then slept outside.

The preview clip for the July 7 episode shows Tyrique flirting with Kady, who is also single. Ella approaches them and asks if “they’re a thing now” before Tyrique says: “You made me single, so this is happening now.”

