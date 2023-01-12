2023 Love Island‘s first 10 singletons who are looking for love have been revealed, and although not much about their lives has been revealed, we all know it’s all down to the magic of the star signs.

The first winter edition of Love Island is back in business, and the contestants will be traveling to South Africa for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

After all, believe it or not, a person’s zodiac sign can reveal certain things if not everything about their personality and behaviours – and we’ve listed down some of the star’s best and worst traits.

Unfortunately, just like in every season, their actual birthdays are not all publicly known. Therefore, their star signs remain a mystery.

Ron Hall (Leo)

Born between July 23 and August 22, a Leo man is usually very caring and protective of the people they are about. Whether it’s in a relationship or with their friends, Leo is loyal, generous, and a hopeless romantic.

Another of their big traits is their self-confidence and their effort. However, one can get very egoistic and impatient in their territory.

As the astrology says, Ron shouldn’t have any problem connecting with someone from the island. In fact, those who will bring the rise in the temperatures are his fellow fire signs: Aries and Sagittarius.

Looking for an everlasting romance and someone who will pamper him, will Ron be able to find his soulmate in Cape Town?

Lana Jenkins (Scorpio)

Born between October 23 and November 21, the eighth sign of the zodiac brings out the strongest energy. If you are looking for passion, loyalty, and honesty, Lana is the one.

Despite the long list of good traits, Scorpios can be lethal ones. Their jealousy, stubbornness, and intense character can bring on drama and awkward tension in a situation.

When it comes to finding their partner, a Scorpio looks for stability and groundedness. This will come down to Cancer, and Pisces are her biggest attractions, as well as Virgo, Taurus, and Capricorn for their dedication.

Lana will have a lot of options on the island, but will they be able to handle her?

Tanya Manhenga (Taurus)

From April 20 to May 20, Taurus is a wild one. From their stubbornness to their sensuality, a Taurus girl is one to watch – and they don’t play any games.

Although a Taurus person is pretty much good on their own, they like to feel the warmth of another soul. They crave attention, pleasure, and someone who will fill their hearts. Yes, Scorpios and Capricorns.

Taurus doesn’t like to make mistakes and will be excessively careful and resentful of themselves if they hurt somebody else. They also don’t like changes and are not the biggest fan of new environments.

But, if Tanya finds the right partner, she’s going to stick next to them for the best and worst times.

Tanyel Revan and Olivia Hawkins (Cancer)

June 22 to July 22, is the hottest month of the year. But how is a Cancer girl in the thermometer of love?

Cancer women are one of the sweetest signs of the zodiac. Their devotion and loyalty to their partners and those around them are one of their most important traits, but their sensitivity and mood swings can break a relationship.

Despite all, they’re someone very protective and caring, but that always comes with a prize – watch out Leos, and Scorpios, Tanyel is the competition.

However, another contestant to look out for is Olivia, who is expected to rise the temperatures in the villa. This could only turn out very good or bad between her and Tanyel, as they could turn into best friends or worst enemies.

Cape Town needs some fire and Tanyel and Olivia are bringing it all.

Shaq Muhammad (Aries)

The first sign of the zodiac is from March 21 to April 19 – and they’re one to love and hate.

Someone Aries is very passionate, motivated, and a leader on all occasions. They like everything that can show off their strength and power to impress whoever is around them.

However, Aries is the type of person who can often get frustrated and moody, which brings bad energy due to his arrogance and distance. But their competitiveness draws others to them, as is their determination to achieve their goals.

When it comes to relationships, they’re most compatible with Sagittarius and Leo. However, as they say, sometimes opposites attract, and there can be a high chance of a good relationship between Aries and Libra.

