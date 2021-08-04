Love Island: 35 Toby memes from the most chaotic Islander in history

Toby Aromolaran has become one of the most memorable (and meme-able) contestants on Love Island this year after his mad moves around the villa and Casa Amor, and frequent head-turning antics moving from one girl to the next… and back again.
Fans were not keen on Toby after his head was turned from Kaz Kamwi to Chloe Burrows and then to Abigail Rawlings (and back again), however, these mad moves have resulted in Toby becoming one of the most loveable and chaotic islanders in Love Island history.
His antics have led to many awkward chats and cringe-worthy moments in the villa but viewers have started to warm to his utterly laughable ways.
We have found the best Toby memes from across the web thus far, so get comfy and enjoy.
