











Reece Ford has made his dramatic catwalk into the Love Island villa. As if he’s not used to posing already, he’s now hoping to find his one true love and potentially steal a man’s girl. We found out his height and background.

Alongside dancer Lacey, content creator Nathalia and footballer Jamie Allen, Reece is now ready to stick it on a female islander. The 23-year-old model from Coventry hasn’t had a girlfriend before but claims he is “mature enough now”.

Wondering how tall Reece actually is? He’s definitely of model height, according to his career bio, but he still isn’t as tall as Davide or even Josh, also a model, who has since been dumped from the ITV2 dating show.

Reece Ford’s real height

Reece is officially 6 ft 1 in height, making him tall enough to be a model but still falling an inch short of Love Island co-star Davide, who entered the villa early on as a bombshell and is now coupled up with Ekin-Su.

However, height doesn’t seem to be an important factor when it comes to girls for Reece. The main attraction for him is their eyes. He said: “It’s the eye contact for me, I kind of know straight away from the eye contact.”

He is well aware of his striking appearance, as he revealed he’s ready to bring “good looks and good chat” to the villa. And of course, Reece wasn’t afraid to admit he thinks he fits into the category of “tall, dark and handsome”.

The Love Island star’s model career

Reece has shot with various clothing brands including Nike, and is actually the official body double for Kylian Mbappé. He claims that the well-known sportsman is one of the “most famous footballers in the world right now.”

His model stats on Source Models website state that his skills include fitness and football, while he has size nine feet! He has also worked with clothing brand Next and is no stranger to wearing Under Armour and Levi’s for photoshoots.

J’Adore Models has also been known to represent Reece throughout his career. From modelling Calvin Klein underwear to often working with JD Sports, several viewers may recognise the model if they have browsed the internet for clothes.

Before Reece became a model, he kicked ball for a living. He was previously part of the under-18s side, having been signed in 2017, when the club won the Professional Development League South.

The footballer-turned-model – and now Love Island star – was rewarded for his performances during the under-18s remarkable run, when he signed his first professional contract with the club.

When asked about whether he is competitive ahead of his ITV2 appearance, Reece said:

I am naturally a competitive person, I used to be a professional footballer so I am used to having lots of competition. I feel like I am quite confident so I wouldn’t care about stepping on anyone’s toes that

doesn’t really bother me. I am going in there to find love so that’s all a part of it really.

He also said he “falls quite quickly” when he finds the right one…

