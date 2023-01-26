Bombshell Spencer Wilks made his way into the Love Island villa, but he’s not the only well-known member of the family, he has a famous cousin, James Wilks.

Spencer made his grand entrance into the villa alongside bombshell Ellie. The pair arrived just before a re-coupling, and tonight’s episode (January 26) will show viewers who they’ve decided to couple up with.

Before that, we take a closer look at Spencer and his famous cousin.

Who is Spencer’s cousin?

Spencer’s cousin is MMA fighter, James Wilks. James was a professional MMA fighter from 2003 until 2012 when he had to retire due to injury.

When asked by ITV if he has any claims to fame, Spencer said: “My cousin won the ultimate fighter, the UFC, back in the day. He did a documentary, The Game Changers, on Netflix.”

The 2018 documentary showcased athletes going vegan, and James is now a vegan activist alongside his wife, Alicia.

Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Spencer isn’t the only Islander with a famous relative

Islanders from previous Love Island series have also had famous relatives.

Dani Dyer, winner of season 4 is the daughter of actor Danny Dyer. Football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma also came runner-up last season.

And of course, Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury, was in the villa in series 5. He came runner-up with partner Molly-Mae and the pair are due to have a baby anytime soon.

Spencer is set to cause a stir in the villa

Of course, there’s no point in being a bombshell if you’re not going to cause drama.

And that’s exactly what Ellie and Spencer are going to do on tonight’s episode (January 26) when they’re given first dibs in a dramatic recoupling.

Fans on Twitter are hoping he picks Zara to cause some chaos, but we’ll have to wait and see!

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

