Francesca Allen has proved herself to be the style icon of the Love Island 2019 villa.

From her cute dresses, playsuits and accessories, she certainly knows how to style herself. Francesca’s looks are so popular that the black floral dress she wore in episode 37 (Monday, July 15th) sold out in minutes!

If there’s one thing that Francesca’s bringing back in style, it’s the headband.

Although many can’t pull off this look, Francesca’s got it in the bag. One viewer said they are “here for Francesca single-handedly bringing back headbands in 2019”.

Here’s where you can get your hands on Francesca Allen’s headbands, earrings and other of her best accessories from Love Island season 5.

Black and gold headband

In episode 36 (Sunday, July 14th), Francesca took her headband game to the next level for the ‘Island Club’.

She channelled Dolce & Gabbana style accessories with a black and gold flowery headband and earring combo.

The headband she wore in the episode was made by her sister, Claudia Allen’s fashion brand, French Fashion House.

It is called the Amour headband and retails at £30. The headband and so are the matching Amour earrings, which were a bargain at just £18!

Hopefully, Claudia will restock this mega look.

Sparkly silver headband

Francesca Allen rocked her second headband look in episode 39 (Wednesday, July 17th).

The headband she wore in the episode was also made by French Fashion House.

It is called the Gio Crown and is still stocked! You can buy it for £40 here.

The white broderie dress she styled with the Gio Crown was from luxury brand Anne Fontaine. Sadly this dress is from last season and they no longer stock it. But we’re sure some dupes will pop up after seeing Francesca look so great in the summer look!

Francesca’s golden crown

Whoever thought you could style a bikini with a headband? Francesca’s on to something here…

Her exact headband is not from French Fashion House, although they have similar styles.

Billie’s Halo Crown retails at £35 and Billie’s Halo Headband is just £25.

If it was Francesca’s brown striped zebra bikini that caught your eye, then you’re in luck as we found the exact one! The zebra bikini is from Love Island’s go-to fashion wardrobe, I Saw It First. The bikini top is still available, however, the bottoms have sold out.

