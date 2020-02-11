University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love Island can be many things besides just a lighthearted retreat from the everyday slog. Not only does it provide us with entertainment – and a source of national bonding – for over a quarter of the year, but it has proven to be a source of style inspiration for all the dedicated viewers.

Like flicking through a glossy magazine, one episode of Love Island can show you about fifty different current trends from the best sunglasses to the sassiest dresses and heels.

Since Paige Turley and Finley Tapp coupled up, they’ve gone from strength to strength and have even become series 6’s first “official couple.”

And while her antics – including bedroom ones – with Finn have often dominated viewers’ attention, there are plenty who have become obsessed with Paige’s style. Here’s where all her stunning white dresses are from!

Paige’s white recoupling dress

When Paige donned this white, high-necked dress in episode 24 (Friday, February 7th), it looked like she was preparing for her own bridal shower.

Thank god Finn came back from Casa Amor single…

The dress Paige wore in the Casa Amor recoupling episode was the ‘White Sequin Mesh Low Back Frill Bodycon Dress’ from I Saw It First.

It was reduced to just £35 when the episode aired, however after Love Island viewers saw Paige in the dress, they scurried on over to the website and cleared them out! You can check out the dress here and be emailed when it is back in stock.

Paige’s white fringe dress

Another ensemble of Paige’s which viewers were desperate to get their hands on was in last night’s episode (Monday, February 10th).

In one of the most significant dumpings to date, where Nas, Eva, Rebecca and Jordan all faced the boot, Paige stunned from safety in a white number.

This outfit is also from I Saw It First; no surprise considering they are the sponsors of the show!

It is the ‘White Crochet Fringe Plunge Mini Dress‘. You can get it now for just £22.50.

Paige’s bandage dress bags a boyfriend

When Finn asked Paige to be his girlfriend, she was wearing a bandage bodycon dress with cutouts all down the sides.

We could not find the exact dress, however found a similar one from I Saw It First.

You can check out the ‘Nude Premium Bandage Plunge Midi Dress’ here where it is on sale for just £21.

Paige’s dress on last nights episode was insane, I would have asked her to be my girlfriend too #loveisland — sian olwin katrina (@sianmcquillan) February 10, 2020

