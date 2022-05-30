











The Love Island cast for the 2022 series are being announced by ITV today. Fans will be eager to see who will be in the Villa as a new season is almost upon us. The show is set to release the names of Love Island contestants throughout the day. The first hopeful being revealed this morning (Monday, May 30).

The reality show where singletons are looking for love will be back on our screens in just a few days. It will start on Monday, June 6.

The Love Island Villa, set in a sunny and picturesque location, will be the new home of several Islanders hoping for a connection.

Paige Thorne – Instagram, job and more

Paige Thorne – Love Island/ ITV2

The first Love Islander to be announced is Welsh paramedic, Paige Thorne. The stunning brunette is looking to “broaden” her horizons after failing to find the one in Swansea.

She said on joining the ITV show: “In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!”

Paige even joked that TV chef Gordon Ramsay would approve of her cooking.

On her perfect partner, she said: “Just positive energy, lots of bubbly energy. I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after. If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed – I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’.”

Paige Thorne took to her Instagram @paigethornex to share the good news of joining the Love Island cast.

Dami Hope – Instagram, Zodiac sign and more

The next hopeful we have is scientist Dami Hope – whose zodiac sign is a passionate Aries.

Hailing from Dublin, the 26-year-old is planning to stay true to himself inside the villa. However, he does worry that his journey for love “might not go well”.

He said what he plans to bring into the villa: “Being me – funny and my personality. I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble – but it happens!”

The senior microbiologist said of why he’s a catch: “When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing, I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate – I always used to put that person first. If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that even if it’s something I’m not talented at I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

You can find Dami Hope posing up a storm in his outfits on his Instagram @damihope.

Indiyah Polack – Instagram, occupation and age

23-year-old Indiyah Polack, who is a hotel waitress, is ready to start “dating properly”.

The London native has been “single for some time” and opened up about dating at her age.

She said on joining the cast: “I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly. I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection.”

Indiyah Polack – Love Island/ITV2

Indiyah says she’ll bring “a lot of flavour and vibrancy” but also explained she’s down to Earth.

It’s not clear who she’ll pair up with, and doesn’t have a ‘type on paper’. She said of the people she’s dated before: “Random. Everyone I’ve dated have all been quite different. I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.”

You can find Indiyah Polack’s Instagram @1ndiyah – sporting glamorous looks.

Liam Llewellyn – Instagram, what he studies and more

Liam Llewellyn – ITV2/Love Island

Young hopeful, Liam, who is aged 22, is studying a Master’s Degree in Strength and Conditioning.

The Welsh brainbox, from Newport, is eager to meet a range of people in the villa.

He said: “I think 22 is a really nice age to meet someone, you’ve got your years ahead of you so you have time to experience stuff and grow together. I think Love Island is a great opportunity to meet someone, you’re in with a load of different types, so you can get to grips with what you really like about people.”

But he joked although he wears his “heart on his sleeve” his mum would describe him as a “little s**t”.

The student also added: “I’m probably quite emotional as well.”

Liam could leave the other contestants swooning with how he flirts. On impressing someone, he said: “Pay them a compliment! The thing that girls quite like is that I’m not just like, “You’re mint.” I’m like, “Your eyes are piercing, I’m lost in your eyes.” Or I’ll say something like, “You’ve got nice feet” or something.”

Check Liam Llewellyn out on Instagram @liamllew_

This is a developing news story of the Love Island cast for 2022 and we’ll be keeping you updated as the names of the singletons are released – so keep refreshing the page or come back for the latest updates.

*Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 6th June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox