During the broadcast of Love Island, we fans get to peer in on a beautiful bunch of singletons every day for what seems like a whole lifetime. Like a trip to the zoo, we watch idly from the comfort of our homes as the Islanders go about their day-to-day lives.

But that often means that they share parts of themselves hidden, which is what exactly happened for Connor Durman.

Episode 8 (Monday, January 20th) revealed a rather embarrassing fringe tan line… we don’t think he’ll live this one down for a while!

Tan line reveal

As the temperature in Cape Town, South Africa is averaging in the high twenties, it’s no surprise that some of the contestants are getting burnt in the sun. It’s far from the freezing temps we have over in Blighty at the moment!

So when Connor hit the showers in preparation for the episode’s ‘Dirty Dancers’ challenge, he revealed his new tan lines.

Slicking back his signature fringe, Connor revealed that he had a tan line from where his hair had been sitting on his forehead. And fans were in hysterics over the shot!

Twitter reacts

Here are some of our favourite reactions to the shower scene….

One viewer Tweeted: “THE TAN LINES NOOO CONNOR THERE MUST HAVE BEEN SOME BONDI SANDS IN THE BATHROOM YOU COULD’VE SLAPPED ON”

Another declared: “connor and his fringe tan line are my #loveisland winners”

Please tell me I'm not the only one who clocked Connor's tan😂😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aFiYY00ttK — 🧚🏻‍♀️21 (@honeylvn) January 20, 2020

