Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri calls deafness her 'superpower'













Natasha Ghouri has described being deaf as her “superpower” on Instagram, as she makes Love Island history as the dating show’s first deaf contestant. The ITV2 star is hoping to find her perfect match this year…

Ahead of the series, the model and dancer has already accumulated at least 18K followers on the social media platform, likely going to increase just as dramatically as the girl’s hearts when those men walk through the door.

From her career background to raising awareness for people with deafness, Natasha is already winning at life. Let’s find out more about Natasha and what she could be bringing to the villa for the 2022 season.

Meet Natasha Ghouri

Natasha Ghouri, who goes by the nickname “Tasha”, is a model and dancer from Thirsk. She has worked with fashion brand ASOS and is now entering the Love Island villa for this year’s season, as confirmed by ITV2.

She currently wears a cochlear implant and is making history as the first ever deaf contestant on the dating show. The 23-year-old was featured in a viral fashion campaign where she wore a medical device in an earring advert.

As reported by Metro, an insider said: “Everyone is really excited about having Natasha on the show. It’s something really positive for youngsters to see.” Natasha focuses on raising awareness of deafness on social media.

The Love Island star talks her ‘superpower’

Natasha has used her social media popularity to raise awareness for deafness. She runs a separate Instagram purely focused on the deaf community, where she has accumulated at least 712 followers.

Her Instagram bio states: “It’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.” The page features a variety of videos and pictures, mainly of the rumored contestant showing how to match her outfits to her cochlear implant.

From hair styles to full-on dresses, she also posts reminders for followers, including messages like ‘don’t let people bring you down’ and ‘I don’t let my disability define me’. Following her ASOS campaign, she wrote on LinkedIn:

I was born deaf in both ears and got the CI when I was 5, and got implanted when I was 15. I am registered with MEDEL global and my model is a sonnet. As you know there is many different types of models and companies that do cochlear implants! The operation is about 7 hours and for it to heal takes about a month – I don’t remember much being five but when I was 15 I had to retrain my ear with my new cochlear implant model inside and the outer piece. Eventually it gets to where it needs to be.

Natasha has also spoken to fashion brand SheerLuxe about her experiences being deaf, which details how she became the first hearing impaired model to show her hearing aid, during the shoot for ASOS.

#LoveIsland UK has cast first ever deaf contestant for this series. Her name is Natasha Ghouri pic.twitter.com/6bK9Vos04D — 🅼🅸🅺🅴 🌻🏳️‍🌈🐲🐉 (@MikeGiuda) May 29, 2022

Her modelling and dancing career

Natasha is a model and professional dancer, who studied at CAPA College in Wakefield for her A-Levels. She has since performed at dance show Move It in London for choreographer Joshua Base Pilmore.

And it’s not just ASOS that she has modelled for, as she has also posed for fashion brand Pull and Bear and Mark Hill Hair, to name just a couple of her photoshoots. Natasha regularly works with agency M Models Management.

Ahead of the show, Natasha revealed: “I love my prosecco and to have a dance – I’m always on the dance floor.” So whether it’s for work or simply getting her groove on, the “party animal” is always getting those moves out!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB FROM MONDAY JUNE 6TH. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

