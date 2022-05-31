Love Island couples still together after finding their type on paper in villa













With a new set of Islanders ready to find romance in Casa Amor in series 8, let’s take a look back at all the couples who are still coupled up years after the show.

June is just around the corner and that means one thing: Love Island is returning to our screens. The 11 contestants were unveiled yesterday and fans have applauded ITV for welcoming more diverse singles.

While the prize money is just the cherry on top, contestants enter the villa in the name of love – and eight couples who found each other on the show are still happier than ever in 2022. Let’s meet them…

These Love Island contestants coupled up with the right person

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Olivia and Alex entered Casa Amor in 2016 (series 2) and placed second after Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey. The pair exited Love Island on 11 July and, by the end of December, announced their engagement in New York.

The Bowens married on 15 September 2018 in her home town in Essex; you can watch Olivia pick out her wedding dress on an episode of Say Yes To The Dress below.

At the beginning of 2022, they announced they were expecting their first child.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Speaking of Cara and Nathan, the lovebirds are still going strong after taking the series 2 crown.

They welcomed their first son, Freddie George, in December 2017, making them the first series 2 couple to have a child.

Nathan popped the question two years after winning the show at the same place they met: the Love Island villa.

“I brought [Cara] back to where we met and took her on a little treasure hunt around the villa to different places that meant something to us,” he told OK! Magazine.

The Masseys tied the knot on 28 June 2019 and, little more than a year later, their daughter Delilah was born.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla and Jamie, both 32, were season 3’s runner-up couple. They announced they were expecting a child in May 2020 and daughter Nell Sophia was born 27 October.

Jamie proposed to Camilla in February 2021 with the help of Nell wearing a “mummy, will you marry my daddy?” onesie – simply adorable.

Their second daughter, Nora Belle, arrived just a few days ago on 27 May 2022.

Jess Shears and Dom Lever

Jess and Dom met on the 2017 series and got married in a secret ceremony on the Greek island of Mykonos in 2018. They welcomed first child, Presley, a year later and recently announced they’re expecting another baby boy to be born next month.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae and Tommy are probably the most famous couple to exit Love Island. Their relationship has gone from strength to strength and they often talk about marriage and family.

They purchased their first house in March, so keep up to date with all things home-related on the star’s “Molly Maison” Instagram account.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Paige and Finn left the first ever Love Island winter edition in 2020 taking the £50,000 prize money with them. Their love story continued strong through the pandemic and they currently live together in Manchester.

They’ve joked about getting engaged at least four times so we’ll probably be seeing the real deal soon.

Eva Zapico and Nas Majeed

Another 2020 couple going strong are Eva and Nas. The sports science graduate dumped Demi Jones for his now girlfriend as soon as she entered the villa – and fans weren’t happy about the move.

It was clearly meant to be, though, as two years later they’re still together.

Callum Jones and Molly Smith

Molly and Callum are still gushing about each other on social media the same way they did after first meeting on season 6 in 2020.

Callum left villa girlfriend Shaughna Phillips for the model after she entered on day 21. They moved into a four-bedroom Manchester property before the end of 2020 and have been travelling the world together since.