Love Island bombshell Danica promises to cause drama by stepping on some toes













Love Island is in full swing in June 2022 and the bombshells just keep entering the villa like there’s no tomorrow. First there was Davide who sent the boys into meltdown with his entrance, now Danica has entered the building.

As always, the ITV2 show is jam-packed with drama, but this year really could take the biscuit as there are sneaky chats on the terrace, secret kisses, saucy challenges and more. It could be daunting for some people to enter the villa at this point, but Danica Taylor says she’s “happy to rattle a few girls about“.

Danica Love Island – ITV

Get to know Danica Taylor

Entering the villa during Love Island season 8 episode 12 is 21-year-old Danica Taylor.

Danica hails from Leicester and works as a dancer. She said on the show that she just graduated with a degree in dance and also dances professionally. She added that she does Samba and Latin American dancing.

She’s been single for a year so she’s ready to mingle in the villa and she’s certainly not afraid to step on other people’s toes.

Speaking to the girls on the show, Danica said that she’s half Jamaican and half British.

OMG: Andrew had chest surgery just weeks before going on Love Island

Danica says she’s ‘wise beyond her years’

Danica Taylor is one of the younger Islanders on the ITV2 show in 2022 but she says she is “quite wise beyond her years“.

According to Danica, she’s very good with advice and doesn’t shy away from drama or arguments. She said that her mum would describe her as a “bit of a princess“.

She’s looking for a man who can match her energy and adds that arrogance gives her the ick.

Danica is self-assured and told the girls in the villa that she’s a fiery Aries sign.

Screenshot: Bombshell Danica makes her entrance | Love Island 2022

Get to know Danica on Instagram

Judging by her entrance on Love Island, Danica Taylor appears to be a hit with the boys already.

She’s also very popular on social media and can be found on Instagram @_danicataylor with almost 16K followers.

Looking at Danica’s IG, she’s clearly a fan of getting glammed up and she wasn’t lying about the Brazilian dance outfits.

The Love Island bombshell is also on TikTok with over 35K followers and she has a YouTube channel with around 30K subscribers.

NO WAY: Love Island fans think Davide has an eye infection as Ekin Su set her sights on Jay

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK