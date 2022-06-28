











The Love Island thermometer is set to be off the charts as Danica sets her sights on Andrew after a new villa challenge tonight.

*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD*

After fans believed Danica had somehow disappeared from the show when she didn’t appear for two episodes, she’s making a heated comeback to the screen.

The professional dancer first entered the villa more than a week ago, and her gaze is locked on Andrew.

In a first look ahead of tonight’s Love Island episode, the 21-year-old, opens up her heart to her fellow islander.

“I’ll be fuming”

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Charlie.

Danica receives a text from the Love Island gods that the contestants will compete against one another in a racy challenge. The idea is to attempt to raise each other’s heart rates the most. If there isn’t a better way to see who fancies who than with a heart monitor – we don’t want to know!

However, Gemma warned she’d be “fuming” if Luca’s heart starts racing for another girl.

She said: “If Luca’s heart rate isn’t raised the most by me, as much as it’s a game – I’ll be fuming.”

In the contest, Paige dresses up as a lifeguard and Dami as a lab tech. Whereas Ekin-Su is suited in a bridal outfit – do we hear wedding bells? – and Jay checks in to the ranch with a cowboy outfit. Davide spices things up by showcasing a mysterious masked bandit costume.

At the end of the sexy challenge, the Islanders will find out whose heart rate spiked the most – and more importantly – by who? Some of them may have some explaining to do…

Danica gives Andrew a heads up

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Charlie, Andrew, Dami, Luca, Jacques and Jay.

However, after the contest, Danica moves to be more open with Andrew and pulls him for a one-to-one.

Danica admits: “You are a fully grown man, you will do whatever you want to do but actually I just need to be honest with you and what I feel and what vibe I get. I do enjoy getting to know you.”

Andrew agrees: “Yeah, I do enjoy our chats to be fair.”

Danica continues: “Obviously, I think this is more for me to just let you know I do fancy you, I’m open to getting to know you a bit more, I enjoy our conversations, you make me feel very comfortable and I’m just letting you know so you’ve got the heads up.”

We’ll have to wait to find out if Danica’s words hit home for Andrew, or he’ll still be loyal to Tasha.

MORE: Dami sets sights on Indiyah as the Love Island villa heats up

What happened on Love Island last night?

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Jay and Indiyah.

Drama, drama and more drama is the best way to describe the scenes in the villa last night. After Ekin-Su stirred the pot it caused fears there may be trouble in paradise for Luca Bish and Gemma Owen.

After Dami and Gemma shared a chat where he thought she was more ‘open’ to the concept someone could walk into the villa “100%” her, Ekin-Su let the cat out of the bag. Dami’s party trick of ‘reading’ the minds of his fellow Islanders was supposed to stay between them. Well, Ekin-Su had other ideas.

Ekin-Su shared the private conversation she had with the pair along with Indiyah to Paige and Jacques. But, when she did so, the message became slightly muddled. She claimed she was ‘surprised’ Gemma’s head could be ‘turned’ if another lad entered the villa.

In doing so, Jacques, annoyed, said he’d go tell Luca about it.

Gemma and Dami confronted the 27-year-old actress why she went to tell everyone about their chat, but Ekin-Su was adamant she didn’t do anything wrong.

Gemma then told her to “keep her nose out of other people’s business” and stormed off.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK