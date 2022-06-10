FIRST LOOK - Davide and Ekin-Su turn up the heat as Gemma turns heads for Luca













Love Island season 8 is in full swing in June 2022. The brand new season kicked off on June 6th and brings with it a swish new Mallorcan vila and a bunch of singletons ready to have a summer of fun. Just five episodes into the new season and Love Island is thick with drama. From Andrews’ slip-up about Luca’s ‘top three’, to Gemma and Luca’s risky terrace chat, there’s drama everywhere you turn on the ITV show.

There’s so much in store for viewers during episode 5 including things heating up between Davide and newcomer Ekin-Su, Gemma and Luca’s developing connection and Afia cosies up to Ikenna. So, let’s take a first look at what’s about to go down…

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Amber and Dami.

Love Island: Davide and Ekin-Su turn up the heat

Love Island season 8 episode 5 sees Davide and Ekin-Su head to the garden for a workout. As things heat up between the pair, Davide playfully puts Ekin-Su onto his shoulders while lifting weights.

Ekin-Su says: “Oh my god, you’ve impressed me, wow!”

Later heading to the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su gushes: “Oh Davide, the workout was intense, can I get a fan, it’s getting hot in here.”

But will Ekin-Su’s flirtatious advances and steamy workouts be enough to tempt Davide at tonight’s recoupling?

OMG: Paige Thorne says she’s “quite mumsy” but her Instagram is super glam

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Afia cosies up to Ikenna

It’s no secret that the aim of the game on Love Island is to make it through each recoupling and get a step closer to that all-important £50K. In episode 5, talk turns to tactics as Ekin-Su and Afia head over to Ikenna and Indiyah, Ekin-Su asks Indiyah for a chat so Afia can make her move on Ikenna ahead of the impending recoupling.

Afia says: “I just wanted to see where your head’s at, I’ve never actually even asked you if you would ever be interested in me.”

Ikenna appears to avoid the question, to which Afia pushes back: “You’re going around the question”.

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Ikenna’s lips remain sealed.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ikenna Ekwonna.

Tasha and Andrew get emotional

Despite only being five episodes into the show, Tasha and Andrew have had more ups and downs than we can shake a stick at. They both chose other Islanders in the game of dares which caused some confusion for the pair. Andrew and Tasha go for a chat to discuss how they are feeling about each other.

Tasha opens up as to why she chose Luca for her dare and her hesitance to put all her eggs in one basket with Andrew, she becomes emotional and says: “Everyone here, in this villa knows I wear my heart on my sleeve and I do put love out there. In past relationships I’ve done that and I’ve gotten crushed.”

Andrew gently reassures Tasha, holding her hand and says: “You don’t have to get upset.”

They then share a cuddle as Andrew comforts her, Tasha says: “With you, I feel like we do have more of an emotional connection and more of something there, I think I was just scared to put myself in that vulnerable position again.”

Tasha then coyly admits: “You do make me smile, you do make me feel like I am the only woman in the world and that’s what I want to feel.”

Andrew says: “You know how I feel, you know I like you” which then leads to the couple sharing a romantic kiss.

😵‍💫 FIRST LOOK 😵‍💫



Our Islanders heads' are spinning as they make difficult decisions… Who will leave the villa after the first recoupling? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vTkSvNdObW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 10, 2022

Love Island: Tensions rise between Davide and Luca

With both boys now competing for Gemma’s affection, the boys tell Luca that Davide wants to speak to him.

Talking in the kitchen, Luca says: “I hear you’re p****d off that I took Gemma for a chat.”

Davide responds by saying he was annoyed that Luca went behind his back and responds: “I am not p****d off you took Gemma for a chat, why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, ‘Oh look Davide, I fancy her.’”

Luca says: “It’s not that I’ve not got the balls, we are in the same villa, you’re going to see it aren’t you.”

LOL: Love Island 2022 drinking game involves sipping each time Gemma mentions her dad

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: The girls at the recoupling: Indiyah, Amber, Paige, Afia, Gemma, Tasha and Ekin-Su.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK