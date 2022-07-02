Love Island's Deji wears his heart on his sleeve and designer brands on IG













It’s official, Love Island’s Casa Amor episodes are finally upon us and fans can wait to see how the newcomers to the show will shake up the villa dynamics. Samuel, Jack, Billy and co waltzed into Casa Amor to meet the Love Island ladies during episode 26.

Casa Amor is the ultimate test to see whether any of the Islanders head’s will turn. Love Island’s newcomer, Deji Adeniyi, says he’s been single for “ages” and is ready to find love in the villa. He says that he wears his heart on his sleeve, so let’s find out more about the Casa Amor newbie, his Instagram explored…

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Deji Adeniyi.

Love Island: Who is Deji Adeniyi?

Bedford lad Deji Adeniyi is one of the Love Island series 8 Casa Amor boys.

He’s 25 years old and works in accounts management.

Deji rates himself a “ten out of ten”, describes himself as the definition of perfection and doesn’t think he has any flaws.

Heading into Casa Amor, he said: “If I shoot, I score.”

Deji says he’s going to ‘wear his heart on his sleeve’

Speaking to ITV about why he chose to go into the Love Island villa, Deji said that his sex life is “amazing” but his love life needs some improvement, so he’s giving the show a go in a bid to find romance.

The newbie to the show also added that he’s going to “wear his heart on his sleeve” and enter the villa with an energy that makes people see that “love is real”.

He’s hoping that the other Islanders will be more open to showing their sensitive side.

Meet Love Island’s Deji on Instagram

A quick glance at Deji’s Instagram page and it’s clear to see that he’s not short on style or confidence.

The Love Island newbie can be found on Instagram with over 6.6K followers @deji.adeniyi. He’s also on TikTok with the same handle and over 9K followers.

As well as being an account manager, it appears that Deji does a spot of modelling here and there. He can be seen posing for the ‘gram in London, Bedford and Cyprus.

Deji shares an Instagram highlight with his followers called ‘Brands’ which shows him wearing Society Sport clothing, streetwear brand DREAMWEAR and Elite Eyewear.

