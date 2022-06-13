FIRST LOOK - Love Island singletons gather round the fire pit for sudden dumping













Love Island series 8 is in full swing in 2022 and since the Islanders entered the villa, it’s been drama from the get-go. Gemma Owen and Luca Bishs’s coupling was shaken by the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, Jacques, in episode 7. Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made some admissions during a game of Never Have I Ever that no one was ready for and Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna appear to be getting closer as the episodes roll on.

The 2022 series airs Sunday to Friday and gives viewers an episode of Unseen Bits every Saturday. Love Island continues onto episode 8 on June 13th, so let’s get a First Look at what is about to go down in Mallorca…

Get ready for a sudden dumping on Love Island tonight

Love Island is always ready with the surprises when it comes to new people entering the villa and the departure of others.

Monday night’s episode (airing June 13th) sees the Islanders receive a text asking them to gather around the fire pit.

The Islanders’ evening is set to be rudely interrupted by a surprise dumping. Paige and Afia are currently single so their fate is thrown into question.

Lots of kissing can be expected from episode 8

As the couples are getting closer during Love Island in 2022, it looks like some of them are comfortable to start making moves.

Episode 8 sees Indiyah and Ikenna and Amber and Dami share kisses and Luca has a plan for him and Paige, too.

Tonight, the Islanders head out into the garden for the evening and Jacques asks Andrew and Luca: “What are we saying lads?”

Luca replies: “Just saying how I am about to kiss your ex!”

So, it looks like Luca and Gemma are about to take things to the next stage, too.

The heat turns up for some Love Islanders

After being paired on the first day, Indiyah and Ikenna share their first kiss in tonight’s episode.

Ikenna and Indiyah are cuddled up in the garden and she says: “Sometimes it is nice to know that you’re feeling me, that you’re interested or if it’s reciprocated.”

Ikenna reassures her: “You know how I feel anyway about you” to which Indiyah replies: “I know but you just say it…”

This leads to the pair leaning in for their very first kiss. A happy Ikenna says: “I feel like this was overdue, but I wanted it to mean something” before going in for another passionate kiss.

Love Island tonight: Amber and Dami go on their first date

Following suit, Amber and Dami go on their first date during Love Island 2022 episode 8.

Amber and Dami head out for a game of tennis for their first date. Dami’s competitive streak comes out as he suggests: “I’ll do this for a peck, whoever wins, gets a peck.”

Amber comments on Dami’s competitive nature during their date to which he replies: “You hate losing dont you?”

Dami says: “It’s a good thing though because then that means I wont lose you in this Villa, it’s a good thing.”

Amber then asks: “So you’re wanting to keep me then?” Dami says: “Yeah.”

As the date goes on Amber lets Dami know: “I feel like that for the moment, I am happy to get to know you, I am not really looking at any of the other guys.”

Amber later asks Dami what would be his dream girl to which he replies: “If she looked like you, then I would be happy, so you’d need to have a twin in here for me to turn my head.”

Feeding each other strawberries as the date draws to a close, Amber and Dami share a romantic kiss.

