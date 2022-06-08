Love Island Ekin-Su's age makes her perfect for 'Italian snack' Davide













Ekin-Su is joining the Love Island cast for 2022, as she gets ready to enter the villa and steal someone’s man. But could she be fierce competition for 19-year-old Gemma Owen, who has just coupled up with Davide?

There’s a never a dull moment in the villa, with the second episode already bringing in fresh new arrivals. Two girls, including Afia Tonkmor, were introduced on June 7th as the latest round of bombshells.

The power is now in your hands, as the public can vote for who they wish Ekin-Su to go on a date with. From her age to career background, Reality Titbit has all the details on the newbie’s birthday and potential Love Island match…

LOVE ISLAND GOSS: Davide Sanclimenti is a successful company director

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

Ekin-Su’s age and birthday

Ekin is 27 years old and was born on August 21st 1994, in Istanbul, Turkey. She still regularly spends time in her home country, as well as London, UK, where she splits her actress work across both areas.

She celebrated her 27th birthday at MNKE HSE, a Latin-American restaurant in Mayfair, London, as seen on an Instagram post where the bombshell said she “felt like Cinderella” and thanked all of her loved ones for attending.

With Ekin-Su being in her late twenties like Davide, fans are hoping that the two could have something romantic once she enters the villa. But we’ll have to wait and see who she has her eye on!

me omw to vote for davide & ekin su to go on a date so things get spicy with gemma #LoveIsland #dramatbh pic.twitter.com/f3yiYJSqOt — kaiden (@kaidenss_) June 7, 2022

She’s the perfect age match for Davide

Ekin-Su is currently one of the eldest stars in the 2022 Love Island villa, alongside Davide Sanclimenti. Age-wise, they are the perfect match, but the first girl the “Italian snack” coupled up with is the youngest – 19-year-old Gemma Owen.

However, the new Essex-based bombshell isn’t afraid to argue with her co-stars as she makes her shocking entry. Plus, she wants a serious man looking for a serious relationship – a trait that Davide is looking for in a lady. Ekin-Su said:

I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness! I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.

It’s not just Davide that she matches in age this year, but also Andrew Le Page, who is currently coupled up with Natasha Ghouri. So both Gemma and Tasha could have competition, or perhaps Ekin-Su likes a younger guy!

The way Davide is going to forget who Gemma is when he sees Turkish actress and model Ekin Su x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sqt66W9UgJ — moj (@m__illyb) June 7, 2022

WOAH: Gemma Owen’s mum met Love Island star’s famous dad at primary school

Love Island bombshell’s career

She appeared on TV series Kuzey Yildizi in 2020, according to her IMDB page, but mainly works as an influencer in collaboration with brands on Instagram. The Turkish-born star is already followed by TOWIE’s Pete Wicks.

That’s not the only famous face following her on the platform, as TOWIE star James Lock and reality star Wayne Lineker are also among her 335K followers. Jack Grealish also liked one of her bikini-clad photos recently!

Brands that Ekin-Su has already worked with ahead of her villa fame include jewellery brand Nom Nom Jewels, as well as clothing companies like FashionNova and Parisian Official.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK