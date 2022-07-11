











Gemma Owen has quickly become a fan favourite on this year’s Love Island. Fans, initially unsure of the contestant, are now praising her for her mature outlook and loyalty throughout the season.

Daughter of football star Michael Owen, Gemma has made her own name this season. At 19, the youngest contestant is currently coupled up with Luca Bish. The two are one of the strongest matches in the villa and have survived the aftermath of the dreaded Case Amor.

Unlike most contestants, the couple seem fairly solid and could be in the running to win the £50k cash prize.

Fans are loving many things about Gemma, especially her iconic sunglasses collection. Throughout the show, the contestant has showcased an impressive array, leaving many wondering where to get their hands on similar shades.

Where to find Gemma Owen-style sunglasses

Love Island recently partnered with Quay, the sunglasses store that can be found in 25 countries and has 2,000 retailers worldwide and online. Shades-lovers can browse anytime to find glasses like Gemma’s. To find the official Love Island collection, head over to Quay Australia.

These islander-approved products are fairly inexpensive as sunglasses go, raging from between £39 and £55, with the potential to be reduced even more.

If you aren’t a fan of the islander collection, explore the rest of the website. Not only does the website sell sunglasses, it also offers spectacles, blue-light lenses and accessories.

Expensive Taste

Alternatively, you may like Gemma Owen’s other sunglasses more. Worn on the show and pictured on her instagram page, Gemma often wears luxury brand Dita. She wears ‘Epiluxury 4’, which retails at £1.8k. Better start saving!

While they are particularly nice sunglasses, many seem to prefer the Quay brand for the affordability. Do you need to spend a fortune to look like an islander?