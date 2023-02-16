Love Island 2023 fans are begging for the iconic postcard to be sent from the main villa to Casa Amor after many of the contestants had their heads turned by the bombshells.

Usually, the contestants in the villa are sent a postcard with pictures giving an insight into what their partners are getting up to in Casa Amor. The bombshells are notoriously sent into the villa to shake things up, and that’s exactly what they’ve been doing.

However, it appears that no matter how strong the OG couples may seem, no one is safe; as we will find out this evening when Maya Jama returns to deliver the news that nine Islanders will be dumped from the villa.

Will Love Island send a 2023 postcard from Casa Amor?

The explosive Casa Amor reunion will be tonight, Thursday, February 19. Therefore there will be no Love island postcards in 2023.

Love Island’s Casa Amor postcards will not make a comeback this year despite fans wanting producers to send in photographs of the “reckless” antics that the contestants are getting up to. In previous years, a postcard has been delivered to the villa, showing the girls what their partners have been up to while at Casa Amor.

The Love Island postcards were first introduced during season 3, and they have been favored by fans ever since. It gives contestants a heads-up on whether to re-couple or not. Who remembers when Amber Davies recoupled as she knew Kem had got together with Chyna? The season 4 postcard also saw Jack Fincham telling the boys his ex was in the villa, which left Dani Dyer heartbroken.

However for seasons 5 and 6 of the show, the postcards were ditched, much to fans’ dismay. Mainly because this left Amber Rose Gill, Amy Hart, and Shaughna Phillips unaware that their OG couples had their heads turned.

Why were Love Island postcards axed?

The way the postcards display what’s going on in Casa Amor has caused backlash for “misleading” the Islanders. Grazia reported that a spokeswoman revealed: “We carefully considered viewers’ concerns about the well-being” of contestants in connection to the postcards.

Many viewers have become concerned over how distressed the Islanders can get over the postcard images.

Therefore the postcards have long been criticized and slammed by viewers, according to reports. A whopping 4,330 official complaints to Ofcom were made in 2021 when Teddy Soare was seen kissing a different girl on a postcard sent to Faye. However, the kiss was actually a dare and he returned from Casa Amor single. When he came back to the villa with Faye’s teddy in hand, she was already with a new boy Sam.

Casa Amor brings the drama as heads turn

Casa Amor has brought drama this year as several Islanders have been disloyal to their existing partners. This comes after farmer Will stunned viewers when he kissed new girl Layla after telling her: “You could turn my head.”

Lydia and Shaq kissed during a challenge but otherwise, he has been sleeping on the day beds. Although Tayna Manhenga was seen planting a kiss on Martin Akinola.

Olivia Hawkins, who was previously with Kai Fagan, also kissed bombshell Maxwell Samuda. Kai, and Tom, have also shared kisses with Casa bombshells Sanam and Lydia, respectively.

Twitter fans beg for Love Island to send Casa Amor postcards

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9 PM ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK