Love Island fans beg TV bosses to snatch Ekin-Su as Laura Whitmore replacement













As fans digest Laura Whitmore’s departure from Love Island they have named Ekin-Su as the perfect replacement.

Laura Whitmore has announced she will no longer be presenting the upcoming series of Love Island. It was released through her Instagram account as many expressed their sadness after hearing the news.

Now that she has stepped down and the role as the host is vacant, many fans have listed their favourite contestants to take over the role. The ninth series will premiere next January 2023 – so the new host will have to be chosen soon.

Laura Whitmore steps down as Love Island’s host as search for replacement begins

View Instagram Post

On August 22, the Irish star took to Instagram to announce the news she wouldn’t be hosting the future series of Love Island or its spinoff shows. It comes after two years hosting the show, Laura took up the part to replace Caroline Flack after her death.

In a statement shared in an Instagram post with her 1.6 million followers, she wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.”

The 37-year-old actress explained that flying to South Africa for the next series would be very difficult for her as it would affect her “new conflicting projects.

Laura continued: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

She concluded: “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Replacing former host Caroline Flack

As the news was confirmed, many fans took to Twitter to express their mixed feelings about seeing Laura leave the series. Many expressed their gratitude for stepping in after the tragic news of Caroline Flack’s death after taking her own life.

Caroline took over as the host of the show when it relaunched in 2015. Becoming a well-loved member in the series, news broke that the late presenter died from suicide at 40. According to The Guardian, the host took her own life after learning prosecutors would press ahead in regards to the incident involving her former partner, Lewis Burton.

Although Laura had no experience hosting such shows, the 37-year-old actress agreed to replace her friend. Two years later, Laura announced earlier this month that she would be making her debut on 2:22 A Ghost Story. This led to her decision to quit the series.

A user wrote: “EXCUSE????? You freaking crushed!!!!!!”

Another one added: “I watch because of you Laura. You have been such a positive impact on the show and will be missed.”

A fan wrote: “You did her proud for sure @thewhitmore especially dealing with the press who picked on you from day one. Given the sensitive circumstances you took over the role, you think just this one they would have been more kinf. I’m sure you will continue to do well in your next projects.”

Ekin-Su listed as potential Laura Whitmore replacement

Since the news of Laura’s departure from the show, many fans have begun to list past contestants as the “top candidates” to replace the spot. In between them, there are the popular likes of Nella Rose, Maura Higgins, Maya Jama, and its recent winner, Ekin-Su.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselour.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK