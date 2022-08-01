Love Island fans can't believe Ekin Su's brother's likeness to Timothée Chalamet













The tear-jerking episode of Love Island 2022 officially aired on July 31st which means one thing – the final is just around the corner. The all-important episode, which saw many viewers wiping tears from their eyes, was of course the ‘meet the parents’ episode. Fans were dying to get to know the Love Islanders’ families and there was one person who caught the attention of the nation and that was Ekin Su’s brother!

Love Island grips viewers up and down the country for pretty much all of the summer and this years cast have been providing no end of entertainment. Ekin-Su and Davide have been dubbed ‘mum and dad’ of the villa and it looks like their parents approve of their romance, too.

Screenshot: Love Island series 8 episode 56 – ITV Hub

Love Island’s ‘meet the parents’ episode

As always, some of the parents of this year’s Love Islanders were in bits as they were reunited with their kids. From Luca’s mum to Davide and his mum, there were tears flowing.

By the looks of Twitter, the episode even had some viewers crying. Others were happy to see Ekin Su’s brother, however, and looking at viewers’ tweets, he’s garnered many fans himself from his short TV appearance.

Ekin Su’s mum, Sezer, and her brother, Arda, entered the Love Island villa with Davide’s mother and sister.

Arda told his sister that every night he’d been watching her on TV adding: “Even dad likes it”. He also said that Davide had “grown on him a lot”.

Meet Arda Culculoglu

Ekin Su’s brother, Arda Culculoglu, can be found on Instagram with over 20K followers.

He’s found under the handle @ardaballer.

Arda appears to be into music and can be seen on his Instagram page playing the guitar and singing on stage.

He only has seven posts at the time of writing but still gives a snippet into his life via IG. Arda writes in his bio: “Artist” and “Love all. 333”.

Ekin Su’s brother has tonnes of fans on Twitter

Many Love Island viewers took to Twitter during the July 31st ‘meet the parents’ episode.

Some were expressing that they thought Ekin Su’s brother was great looking while others couldn’t believe how much he looks like actor Timothée Chalamet.

One person tweeted: “Wait Ekin Su’s brother is Timothee Chalamet”.

Another said: “Ekin Su’s brother is literally a British Timothee Chalamet”.

