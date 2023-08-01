Love Island 2023 viewers are demanding to see the show’s vote percentages after many dubbed the ITV series finale “unpredictable” and “crazy.” Since season 10 kicked off on June 5, the Love Island couples have been through all kinds of ups and downs. Molly Marsh’s exit and return left viewers gobsmacked, but it seems that nothing could’ve surprised fans more than who the 2023 winners are.

From Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas’ complicated road to love to Whitney Adebayo letting her guard down for Lochan Nowacki, Love Island season 10 has been packed full of surprises. Speaking during the ITV show’s finale on July 31, Jess Harding said that she and Sammy Root had “come a long way,” and he even dropped the L-bomb.

©ITV Plc

Fans ‘fume’ at Love Island vote percentages

Dubbing the Love Island 2023 finale as “unpredictable,” and “crazy,” some fans of the show tweeted that they wanted to see proof when it came to the show’s winners.

One wrote: “Drop the voting percentages because this is insane.”

Another tweeted: “ITV release the voting percentages ASAP.”

More said that they were “shocked” at the result, and others tweeted: “I need to see the voting percentages because somethings not adding up.”

Another said: “I need to see the voting percentages. Fuming.”

Love Island 2023 vote percentages

After the Love Island season 10 winners were announced, fans were extremely curious to find out the vote percentages in 2023.

Love Island revealed on August 1st that Molly and Zachariah had the least votes with 14.37% of the vote.

Ella and Tyrique earned 24.21% of the viewers’ votes.

Lovebirds Whitney and Lochan received 26.85% and Jess and Sammy got 34.57%.

Love Island’s live finale revealed winners

During the Love Island 2023 live finale, host Maya Jama began revealing the show’s results by first announcing the couple in fourth place.

Molly and Zachariah came in fourth place. Ella and Tyrique were third, and runners-up Whitney and Lochan came in second place.

The season 10 winners were crowned as Jess and Sammy.

As the voting percentages are revealed, many fans are weighing in on the show’s outcome.

One tweeted about the unexpected result: “Tyrique & Ella being that close to Whitney & Lochan is insane. Whilst Sammy & Jess being that far away from everyone else is even crazier!”

