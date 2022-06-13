Love Island fans divided after figuring out Gemma's age when she dated Jacques













Love Island has welcomed Gemma Owen’s ex, Jacques O’Neill, to the villa and fans have just found out about her age when they dated. Spoiler: they’re a tad concerned.

Love Island began one week ago and fans have already established their favourites. Gemma Owens – daughter of football legend Michael Owens – and Tasha Ghouri – the show’s first deaf contestant – are currently favourites to win.

Things got a lot more spicy on last night’s episode (12 June 2022) after rugby player and Gemma’s ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill joined Casa Amor – the producers sure know how to make things messy.

NEW: FIRST LOOK – Love Island singletons gather round the fire pit for sudden dumping

Beyond Infinity | Official Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 10412 Beyond Infinity | Official Trailer | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/UgQbPITUGD0/hqdefault.jpg 1031589 1031589 center 22403

Jacques was on a breakfast date with Paige when Gemma spotted him from the balcony, leaving viewers and the rest of the cast in disbelief when she dropped the bombshell he was her former flame.

They dated for about eight months and Gemma definitely wasn’t lying – the rugby player told Paige his relationships “can’t make it past a year”.

Gemma and Jacques split a year-and-a-half ago, which was the last time they saw each other.

MORE: FIRST LOOK – Davide and Ekin-Su turn up the heat as Gemma turns heads for Luca

Twitter divided over Gemma and Jacques’ age difference

Gemma, an international dressage rider and entrepreneur, is currently 19 years old, while Jacques is 23 years old – there’s a four-year age difference.

However, as the model said, they dated around the end of 2020 when Gemma was 16 to 17 years old and the athlete was 21 years old, sending fans into a frenzy.

One fan tweeted (warning inappropriate vocabulary): “Gemma only just turned 19 so she was 17 a year and a half ago, which means Jacques and her broke up before she even turned 18,” followed by some puke emojis.

Catching up on #LoveIsland and trying to work out the math, so was Gemma 16-17 and Jacques was what 20-21? 😬 pic.twitter.com/NouJR3e3qC — Emma (@emmakinlochxx) June 12, 2022

everyone doing the math and realising jacque and gemma’s ages when they dated (16 & 20 btw 🥴) #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XGSe9uCmdK — madz 🫂 (@bubbleteaswift) June 12, 2022

Jacques used to babysit Gemma or whatever and now they’re on #LoveIsland together…so weird pic.twitter.com/otMJrlukrO — D A N A (@DanaAmeg) June 13, 2022

It could be a sticky one for Jacque when we find out his age considering he was dating Gemma #LoveIsland — BAETRYNADA (@_itsT) June 10, 2022

Still cant get over the fact that Gemma was 17 & Jacque was 21 when they dated.. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vbZIlxUf6c — Rod (@onikuarc) June 12, 2022

So Jacque was 21 when he dated Gemma who was 16…it’s giving DELUSIONAL.

#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gTZWGlZlzx — Chris (@chrislovestea) June 12, 2022