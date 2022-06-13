Love Island fans divided after figuring out Gemma's age when she dated Jacques

Love Island has welcomed Gemma Owen’s ex, Jacques O’Neill, to the villa and fans have just found out about her age when they dated. Spoiler: they’re a tad concerned.
Love Island began one week ago and fans have already established their favourites. Gemma Owens – daughter of football legend Michael Owens – and Tasha Ghouri – the show’s first deaf contestant – are currently favourites to win.
Things got a lot more spicy on last night’s episode (12 June 2022) after rugby player and Gemma’s ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill joined Casa Amor – the producers sure know how to make things messy.
Gemma and Jacques dated 18 months ago
Jacques was on a breakfast date with Paige when Gemma spotted him from the balcony, leaving viewers and the rest of the cast in disbelief when she dropped the bombshell he was her former flame.
They dated for about eight months and Gemma definitely wasn’t lying – the rugby player told Paige his relationships “can’t make it past a year”.
Gemma and Jacques split a year-and-a-half ago, which was the last time they saw each other.
Twitter divided over Gemma and Jacques’ age difference
Gemma, an international dressage rider and entrepreneur, is currently 19 years old, while Jacques is 23 years old – there’s a four-year age difference.
However, as the model said, they dated around the end of 2020 when Gemma was 16 to 17 years old and the athlete was 21 years old, sending fans into a frenzy.
One fan tweeted (warning inappropriate vocabulary): “Gemma only just turned 19 so she was 17 a year and a half ago, which means Jacques and her broke up before she even turned 18,” followed by some puke emojis.