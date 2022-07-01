Love Island fans 'don't care' who got dumped as long as two couples stay













Since 2015, ITV has been home to one of the nation’s favourite dating shows. Love Island is the highlight of many viewers’ summer and since season 8 launched in 2022, the show hasn’t disappointed. From Davide to Ekin-Su, Luca and Dami, fans are loving this year’s Love Islanders.

The Casa Amor episodes are fast approaching on July 2022 just as some of the couples appear to be settling down. Thursday night’s episode (June 30th) saw the Islanders gather around the fire pit for a dumping. The Islanders have to choose who goes home.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Davide.

The Islanders gather around the fire pit

Love Island series 8 episode 25 saw the Islanders gather around the fire pit for a surprise dumping.

The public had voted for their favourite couples to stay in the villa leaving Danica and Jay and Antigoni and Charlie in the bottom two.

It’s now up to the girls on the show to decide which boy they want to save and for the boys to choose between Danica and Antigoni.

Fans ‘don’t care’ who got dumped

The result of the Islanders’ vote will be revealed during Friday night’s episode on July 1st.

After the couples were deemed ‘safe’ or ‘at risk’ of being dumped, many viewers took to Twitter to share their views on who they wanted to remain in the Love Island villa.

Many fans said they didn’t care who goes as long as their favourite couples, Dami and Indiyah and Ekin-Su and Davide, are safe.

Davide and Ekin-Su have been dubbed ‘mum and dad’ by Love Island fans on Twitter and appear to be a favourite couple for viewers.

Some viewers think they know who’s going home

Many Love Island fans tweeted their thoughts about who they think the Islanders will send home in Friday night’s episode.

One person predicts that London couple Antigoni and Charlie will be sent home.

Others tweeted that they think Tasha and Andrew should be sent home as they’ve now “found each other”.

More took to Twitter to share that they’d be disappointed if Danica was to be sent home as she “never had a chance” at finding love during her time on the show.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Danica.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND ON ITV2 AND ITV HUB EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK