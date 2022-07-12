











As if… a rumor is circulating that Love Island’s Ekin-Su ‘sister’ is loved up with Stranger Things actor Jamie Campbell Bower! Davide’s beau is already expected to become uber-famous once she exits the villa…

She strutted into the Mallorcan villa as a bombshell, before snatching up Davide, recoupling with Jay, and later going back to the Italian stallion due to their undeniable connection. And we’re totally here for it.

In other news though, false rumors are circulating that Ekin-Su’s sibling is dating Jamie Campbell Bower. We delved deep and found out 1) what the speculation involves and 2) exactly whether the Love Island star has a sister.

Ekin-Su’s ‘sister’

Fans were led to think that Ekin-Su‘s ‘sister’ is engaged to Jamie Campbell Bower, as revealed by a TikTok account claimed to be ‘run by her family’. The account tagged a woman called Mia Cülcüloğlu, who was rumored to be her sibling.

Comments on the video have been turned off. Looking at the account in question who has been tagged as ‘Mia’, they have three videos that all focus on a so-called ‘engagement’ and romance with the actor.

However, Ekin-Su has never shared any pictures with a ‘sister’ and has only ever posted snapshots and videos with her parents and younger brother. In fact, she’s found a ‘sister’ in Gemma Owens on Love Island.

Jamie Campbell Bower’s girlfriend

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower is actually dating Jess Moloney. They have been spotted sharing affectionate kisses in Malibu, which comes two years after his split from tattoo artist Ruby Quilter.

Jess is a talent manager and has no known relationship with Ekin-Su. They first hit the red carpet together at the New York premiere of Stranger Things‘ fourth season, in which Jamie appears as the new terrifying villain Vecna.

Page Six reports that Jamie has been dating Jess, a co-founder of the creative community Ice Studios, for nearly a year and a half. However, it was in late June when they began showing PDA on a beach in California.

Love Island: Ekin’s family

Ekin-Su’s mum Sezer Cülcüloğlu is a 56-year-old retired teacher and relationship therapist, who has been described as Ekin’s ‘twin’ after a picture of them together came to light.

Sezer revealed in an interview with OK! that Ekin-Su has been “determined” to become famous since the age of three and is already a big influencer in Turkey. Sezer and Ekin-Su’s dad Zekai, 59, live in Loughton, Essex.

After meeting in a drama class at University, her parents fell in love and moved to the UK from Turkey. They also live with her younger brother Arda, 17, who appeared on Love Island: Aftersun to share their thoughts on Ekin-Su’s actions.

